Mittwoch, 03.09.2025
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
WKN: 852011 | ISIN: US30161N1019
Tradegate
03.09.25
37,230 Euro
-0,08 % -0,030
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
NASDAQ-100
03.09.2025 18:02 Uhr
Lendistry Continues to Help Local Communities Prosper With $5 Million Investment From Exelon

Through this partnership, one of the nation's largest energy delivery companies aims to support economic opportunity and expand access to capital for small businesses.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Lendistry, a nationwide small business lender and Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), announces today that it recently received a $5 million initial investment from Exelon through the energy company's Community Impact Capital Fund. The Exelon Community Impact Capital Fund helps expand capital access to undercapitalized businesses within Exelon's service areas so they can create more jobs, grow their businesses and reinvest in their communities. The fund is managed in partnership with RockCreek.

"We appreciate Exelon for choosing Lendistry to help them execute their mission," says Lendistry CEO, Everett K. Sands. "The Exelon team truly understands the connection between small businesses and local prosperity, and their investment in Lendistry will energize their service areas with economic empowerment."

"We're not only delivering energy, we aim to be an economic engine in the communities we serve," said Exelon Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Mike Innocenzo. "We believe that empowering community-based businesses is one of the key ways we can promote long-term, sustainable growth and we're proud that our Community Impact Capital Fund is already creating opportunities."

Exelon's investment prioritizes businesses located in Chicago, IL, Atlantic City, NJ, Baltimore, MD, Philadelphia, PA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE and surrounding areas. Lendistry will utilize its technology and network of community partnerships to deploy these funds to small businesses that are undercapitalized but ready to grow and create jobs.

About Lendistry
Lendistry (lendistry.com) is a tech-enabled small business lender, grant administrator for private and public agencies, and a trusted resource for undercapitalized entrepreneurs including people of color, veterans, and those in rural communities. Founded in 2015, Lendistry has used technology and community partnerships to deploy over $10 billion in its first ten years. Lendistry was recently named the winner of the LA Area Chamber of Commerce Corporate Leadership Award, BankRate's Best Minority-Led Business Lender, and one of American Banker's Best Places to Work in Fintech. Lendistry has both Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and Community Development Entity (CDE) certifications, is an SBA Preferred Lender and is now the #2 non-bank SBA 7(a) lender in the country. In collaboration with The Center by Lendistry, a nonprofit business education organization, Lendistry helps business owners achieve their goals and prepare to scale.

About Exelon
Exelon (Nasdaq:EXC) is a Fortune 200 company and one of the nation's largest utility companies, serving more than 10.7 million customers through six fully regulated transmission and distribution utilities - Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO, and Pepco. Exelon's 20,000 employees dedicate their time and expertise to supporting our communities through reliable, affordable and efficient energy delivery, workforce development, equity, economic development and volunteerism.

Contact Information
Kate Kearns
Sr. Communications Manager
communications@lendistry.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/lendistry-continues-to-help-local-communities-prosper-with-5-million-1066843

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.