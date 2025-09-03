66% of Consumers Want Business To Stay the Course on Sustainability

Download, "Say Less, Risk More: Sustainability Silence Is Undermining Trust," 3BL's latest report.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Sixty-six percent of U.S. consumers believe businesses should continue their sustainability efforts regardless of the political climate. Yet many corporate communicators feel pressure to pause or scale back their messaging, especially in the U.S., where political scrutiny is rising. In fact, media mentions of top companies tied to sustainability have already dropped more than 10% in the first four months of 2025 compared to last year.

At first glance, pulling back might seem like the safer option. But here's the reality: the risks of speaking out are often overstated, while the cost of staying silent is only increasing.

Consider this: most sustainability-related media coverage remains neutral to positive, and the American public still expects companies to lead.

3BL's latest research report, Say Less, Risk More: Sustainability Silence Is Undermining Trust, explores:

The new era of corporate greenhushing

The brewing crisis of trust

Key industry findings

Guidance for navigating your messaging, and more

Key insights from the report include:

When asked about the role of business in sustainability, only 8% of consumers said they expect companies to step back.

80% say they prefer to shop with brands that support DEI.

Nearly 1 in 4 consumers now say they "rarely" or "almost never" believe corporate sustainability claims, up from 15% just 18 months ago. Many perceive companies as only supporting causes when it's profitable or trendy.

Download the full report here.

