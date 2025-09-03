Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
03.09.2025 18:02 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

66% of Consumers Want Business To Stay the Course on Sustainability

Download, "Say Less, Risk More: Sustainability Silence Is Undermining Trust," 3BL's latest report.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Sixty-six percent of U.S. consumers believe businesses should continue their sustainability efforts regardless of the political climate. Yet many corporate communicators feel pressure to pause or scale back their messaging, especially in the U.S., where political scrutiny is rising. In fact, media mentions of top companies tied to sustainability have already dropped more than 10% in the first four months of 2025 compared to last year.

At first glance, pulling back might seem like the safer option. But here's the reality: the risks of speaking out are often overstated, while the cost of staying silent is only increasing.

Consider this: most sustainability-related media coverage remains neutral to positive, and the American public still expects companies to lead.

3BL's latest research report, Say Less, Risk More: Sustainability Silence Is Undermining Trust, explores:

  • The new era of corporate greenhushing

  • The brewing crisis of trust

  • Key industry findings

  • Guidance for navigating your messaging, and more

Key insights from the report include:

  • When asked about the role of business in sustainability, only 8% of consumers said they expect companies to step back.

  • 80% say they prefer to shop with brands that support DEI.

  • Nearly 1 in 4 consumers now say they "rarely" or "almost never" believe corporate sustainability claims, up from 15% just 18 months ago. Many perceive companies as only supporting causes when it's profitable or trendy.

Download the full report here.

About 3BL
3BL is the leading sustainability and social impact communications partner, connecting organizations' stories of purpose and progress with the audiences who matter most.

3BL partners with over 1,500 companies - from global corporations and mid-sized enterprises to NGOs and nonprofits - to elevate their reputations as players in the world of responsible business. We do this through unrivaled news and content distribution, bespoke storytelling support, and our digital media division, TriplePundit.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3BL on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: 3BL
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/3bl
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: 3BL



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/66-of-consumers-want-business-to-stay-the-course-on-sustainabili-1068380

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.