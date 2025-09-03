Long Island, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - Arrow Reload Systems Inc. continues to strengthen its position as a leader in the transportation and logistics industry with the opening of Long Island Reload in Yaphank, New York. Arrow now has the network capacity to serve customers through more than 28 transload facilities across North America.

The facility is on 36 secured acres, has 76 railcar spots, and 60,000 sq ft of warehouse space. The Long Island facility supports a wide variety of goods including building materials, dry bulk, liquids, and palletized goods. It is served by New York & Atlantic Railway and accommodates multiple railcar types including centerbeams, boxcars, flats, tanks, and covered hoppers.

Steve Grant, Vice President of Reload Operations, said, "From a strategic perspective, Long Island Reload could not be a better fit. We have a committed customer group, excellent rail partners, ambitious landowners and a dedicated staff. Onboarding Long Island has been exciting, challenging and rewarding, all compressed in a very short timeframe. We believe this location will present new options for our existing customers, to extend their supply chains, with a familiar partner."

Long Island ranks among the largest consumer markets in the United States, with a population exceeding 2.8 million across Nassau and Suffolk Counties. With projections estimating that the population will grow to approximately 3.3 million by 2035, inbound freight to the region is expected to reach 98 million tons annually by 2030. The Long Island Reload terminal plays a critical role in linking Long Island's businesses and communities to the national rail freight network, delivering significant economic and environmental benefits in the process.

About Arrow Reload Systems Inc.

With more than 100 years of experience in transportation and logistics, Arrow Reload delivers best-in-class solutions with over 28 locations across North America, specializing in trucking, materials handling, freight management, and more. From lumber and steel to dry and liquid bulk, Arrow Reload's proven expertise spans a wide range of commodities, ensuring every link in a supply chain is safe, efficient, and dependable. Backed by a legacy of innovation and service, Arrow Reload is committed to being the reliable, state-of-the-art partner businesses can count on.

