The Italian government has awarded €2.35 billion ($2.74 billion) in subsidies to 22,942 rooftop solar projects totaling 1.72 GW, fully allocating the budget under its agrisolar program for agricultural firms.From pv magazine Italy Italian energy agency Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE) has published the list of projects selected through the agrisolar tender held by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry (MASAF). A total of 22,942 projects with a combined capacity of 1.72 GW have been granted funding, while 2,013 projects totaling 170.5 MW were excluded. The awarded funding ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...