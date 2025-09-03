Brightway Insurance, Inc.: Brightway Insurance Acquires GlobalGreen Insurance, Creating a Leading Insurance Distribution Platform with Over $1.7 Billion of Annual Written Premium

Acquisition further accelerates Brightway's national expansion and provides franchise owners with expanded resources to scale their agencies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brightway Insurance, a rapidly growing, tech-enabled insurance distribution platform, today announced it has acquired GlobalGreen Insurance Agency, a multi-state franchise network of insurance agencies with approximately $270 million in annual written premium. The combined organization will have a leading presence across the United States and $1.7+ billion in annual written premium.

GlobalGreen was founded in 2007 on the belief that policyholders benefit from the guidance of a trusted, local, independent insurance agent, and that these independent insurance agents require the tools and support of a broader network to maximize their own growth and success. GlobalGreen and Brightway share a deep commitment to supporting their networks of independent agency owners, who in turn, operate as a part of the communities they serve and offer customers choice and expertise. GlobalGreen brings a network of high quality insurance agents, deep regional presence, and strong client and carrier relationships to Brightway.

Nick Clements, Brightway CEO, noted, "We are thrilled to welcome GlobalGreen to Brightway as we accelerate our geographic expansion and growth. This partnership enables GlobalGreen agency owners to leverage our significant technology investment in Fusion, Brightway's proprietary AI-enabled technology platform, as well as access our industry-leading client support teams and tools, and community of successful agency owners. Our promise is to help our agents grow faster here than anywhere else and we look forward to delivering on that promise for GlobalGreen agency owners and helping them attract and retain even more customers."

GlobalGreen CEO, Jeffrey Wilson, shared, "It has been my honor to build, recruit and work with the GlobalGreen franchise network. I feel that this partnership delivers greater value and operational strength to our franchise owners while allowing them to stay true to offering the local expertise and personal touch their customers have come to expect. Brightway's culture is also one of commitment to the customer and the local communities in which they operate."

Ray Spears, Chairman of GlobalGreen added, "In addition to sophisticated technology to help franchise owners grow, Brightway offers our agents unrivaled operational support including producer recruiting, marketing, sales coaching and much more. This is a big win for our agents."

Dowling Hales acted as the financial advisor and UB Greensfelder LLP served as legal advisor to GlobalGreen. Piper Sandler acted as financial advisor and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal advisor to Brightway. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2008, Brightway Insurance is a rapidly growing, technology-enabled insurance distribution platform with franchise agencies in 45 states and more than $1.7 billion in annual premium. Brightway's promise to the independent agents that join the platform is clear: Grow faster at Brightway than anywhere else. Agency owners leverage Fusion, Brightway's proprietary AI-enabled technology platform, to deliver an exceptional client experience and manage their agencies. In addition, Brightway provides comprehensive operational, strategic and marketing support - so that agency owners can focus on growing their businesses, while Brightway handles the rest.

