Mittwoch, 03.09.2025
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
03.09.2025 19:02 Uhr
FirstCarbon Solutions: FCS Provides On-Call Services to 130+ Local Agencies

City of Colton is the latest client to gain firm's environmental expertise.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / FirstCarbon Solutions (FCS), an ADEC Innovation, recently announced their latest list of on-call contracts in the state of California. With the addition of the City of Colton's Development Services Department, FCS marks 134 on-call contracts with over 100 local agencies within the state that have validated FCS as a pre-approved vendor. FCS remains committed to expanding its collaborations with cities and counties across the state.

FCS is recognized as a leading provider of environmental, sustainability, and compliance solutions, delivering fully integrated consulting, software, and data management services. With six offices throughout Northern and Southern California and 10 across the United States, FCS provides excellent localized service, accurate research, thoughtful recommendations, and innovative solutions for the mutual success of their clients and their practice.

"The regulatory landscape is changing rapidly, with CEQA and other laws evolving for the first time in decades," said Mary Bean, Senior Vice President, Environmental Services at FCS. "Our teams include legal and technical experts that take great pride in educating our clients on where the new streamlining opportunities can be applied. We can identify where a project may be tailored to better fit the new parameters for streamlined review and can provide input on the pros and cons of the various approaches now available. ."

With more than 42 years of experience, FCS staff's expertise spans CEQA/NEPA Compliance & Streamlining, Program Management & Construction Monitoring, Environmental Services & Regulatory Compliance, Biological & Cultural Resources Management, Noise & Air Quality/GHG Management, Grant Writing & Management, Entitlements & Permitting, and Visual Analysis Services.

On-call partnerships provide municipalities with flexible access to FCS's expert guidance when needed. Whether navigating a single environmental compliance issue or tackling a complex regulatory challenge, FCS professionals are dedicated to delivering exceptional service and results for every on-call engagement.

While the on-call approval process varies by agency, requirements typically include demonstrated knowledge and experience with the agency's services, in addition to familiarity with state and federal laws and regulations. Additional requirements include the ability to demonstrate an appropriate and cost-efficient method of preparing and delivering environmental documents, and systems to ensure the quality of products.

About FCS

With more than 42 years of experience, FirstCarbon Solutions (FCS), an ADEC Innovation, is a leading provider of fully integrated environmental risk, compliance, and assurance solutions. With six offices throughout Northern and Southern California and 10 across the US, FCS provides excellent localized service, accurate research, thoughtful recommendations, and innovative development, mitigation & compliance solutions to achieve the delicate-and sometimes elusive- balance between development and environmental protection.

For more information, visit firstcarbonsolutions.com.

About ADEC Innovations

ADEC Innovations, a leading provider of integrated expertise, software, data, and people, delivers solutions across Environmental Risk, Compliance & Assurance; Sustainability & ESG; and Outsourcing & Impact Sourcing. For nearly 30 years, ADEC Innovations has advanced sustainable business and operational practices around the world by harnessing and transforming information into knowledge, and reshaping risk into positive impact and value. With a network of 4,000 employees across 24 countries, ADEC Innovations develops and offers innovative products and services that help governments, coalitions, and businesses worldwide meet their evolving needs and drive organizational value in a world where impact matters.

For more information, visit adec-innovations.com.

Please direct all media inquiries to:

media@adec-innovations.com

.

SOURCE: FirstCarbon Solutions



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/fcs-provides-on-call-services-to-130-local-agencies-1064857

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
