User Friendly Home Services Acquires Conner Electrical Services, Inc.

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / User Friendly Home Services is pleased to announce the acquisition ofConner Electrical Services, Inc. in Parma, Ohio.

Logo



"We are pleased with the acquisition and excited about the opportunity!" said Bruce Howard, CEO of User Friendly Home Services. "Conner Electrical is a great fit for our organization. We have been looking to expand our service offerings and given the reputation and tenure of Scott Conner and his team we could not ask for a better partnership."

Scott Conner, owner of Conner Electrical Services, is also thrilled about the opportunity. "We are looking forward to our partnership with the User Friendly Home Services team and to build upon what we started over 25 years ago," said Scott.

Scott Conner established Conner Electrical Services in 1997. The business has grown into one of the best-reputed electrical service companies in Northeastern Ohio. The company specializes in providing residential, commercial and light industrial electrical services.

User Friendly Home Services has extended its national network of HVAC, Plumbing and Electrical home service companies to sixteen (16) with the Conner's acquisition.

Ohio

- Sal's Heating & Cooling, Plumbing & Sewer

- My Plumber

- Medina Heating & Air Conditioning

- Falls Heating and Cooling

- Len's Refrigeration, Heating & Air Conditioning

-Conner Electrical Services

California

- All Seasons Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Heating, Inc

Kentucky

- Legacy Heating & Air Conditioning

- Isabel Heating & Cooling

- Mike Clark Heating, Cooling & Refrigeration

- Milburn Heating and Air Conditioning

- Murry's Heating & Air Conditioning

- AccuTemp Heating & Air Conditioning

- Efficient Air Heating and Cooling

- Crestwood Plumbing

- Highland Plumbing

For further information:

www.userfriendlyhomeservices.com

SOURCE: User Friendly Home Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/user-friendly-home-services-acquires-conner-electrical-services-1068341