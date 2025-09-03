SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Portal to Bitcoin (PORTAL), a custodyless protocol bringing atomic swaps natively to Bitcoin and other blockchains, announced today that its native token, $PTB, will be listed on a number of the world's foremost cryptocurrency exchanges. The earned listings to this point are Binance Alpha & Futures, Kraken, KuCoin, Gate.io, Bitget, and MEXC, significantly escalating the accessibility and liquidity to token holders throughout the globe.

Portal has seen robust user growth and network activity levels in the past few months. So far, on testnet, the platform has handled 18m transactions, attracted more than 1.3m downloads in the Chrome Web Store, and helped 850,000 wallets grow. More than 950,000 are still active wallets, which is a good 73 % retention rate, which shows how relevant the project has become to a growing worldwide audience.

It has also benefited from significant funding to develop the ecosystem. The company raised $92m from top-tier investors such as Coinbase Ventures, OKX Ventures, Arrington Capital, Republic, Shima Capital, and prominent institutional investors and blockchain founders affiliated with Ethereum, Tether, Dfinity, and Hedera. Furthermore, Portal recently committed to an ecosystem fund of $50,000,000 committed by Paloma Investments to expedite developer adoption, ecosystem growth, and institutional acceptance. This fund is designed to bring Portal's infrastructure integrations to to mass market and make Bitcoin the settlement layer for all of TradF,i not just DeFi.

"Central to this expansion is BitScaler, its proprietary scaling technology that allows Bitcoin to handle more transaction types and higher throughput than even lightning with lower fees without changes to the core Bitcoin protocol, requiring no bridges, L2s, Sidechains, wrapped derivatives, etc," says Dr.?Chandra Duggirala, CEO and Founder of Portal to Bitcoin.

The $PTB token is built for long-term growth and to reward all valuable ecosystem participants. All swaps on the network are charged a 0.3% fee, 0.15% refilled and burned $PTB, reducing the circulating supply and creating significant deflationary conditions as demand grows. Incentives are well aligned in all aspects of the distribution:

Liquidity providers receive the majority of emissions

Validators and lite nodes are rewarded for securing the network

Community members benefit from airdrops, partly released at token generation event and gradually thereafter

Development and reserves remain largely subject to long-term lock-ups

"Portal's token design ensures that participants, from liquidity providers to validators, are rewarded both in the near and long term. Early contributors stand to benefit from direct distribution for the value they contributed to the network, while the burn mechanism helps sustain the network expansion and utility as well as value," continues Dr. Duggirala.

Portal's ecosystem extends beyond swaps. Its Portal Wallet provides multi-currency support while maintaining all important self-custody and is embedded with a cross-chain DEX. The Swap SDK provides ease of integration for third-party wallets and DEXs, and the project's AI-driven investment copilot, RAFA-AI, serves as a strategy and decision-making system for professional traders.

The founding members are influential figures from both blockchain and high technology fields, including Dr Chandra Duggirala (inventor of BTC Layer 2 cross-chain atomic swaps), George Burke (Bitcoin OG and inventor of first Bitcoin debit card), and Manoj Duggirala (Stanford-trained engineer who also made many contributions to Apple's M7 core processor).

With multi-exchange listings under its belt, solid financial support for the long-term journey ahead, and real-world adoption metrics in early growth mode, Portal to Bitcoin is set to play a fundamental role in taking Bitcoin to its next stage as the global financial reckoning foundation.

About Portal to Bitcoin

Portal is non-custodial infrastructure enabling atomic swaps between Bitcoin and other chains-without bridges, Cex's, or wrapped assets. Its technology stack includes BitScaler, PortalOS, the Portal Wallet, Swap SDK, and RAFA-AI. The protocol is backed by Coinbase Ventures, OKX Ventures, Arrington Capital, and others, with a funding pedigree totaling $92 million from tier one investors such as Coinbase Ventures, Shima Capital, and Arrington Capital.

