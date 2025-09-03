Anzeige
03.09.2025 19:22 Uhr
ChipFoundry Acquires Efabless Assets to Propel Custom Silicon Innovation

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umbralogic Technologies LLC, operating as ChipFoundry, today announced the successful acquisition of Efabless' intellectual property and technology assets, including a portfolio of 15 issued patents and 3 pending applications. This strategic purchase strengthens ChipFoundry's commitment to making custom silicon accessible to a broader market of innovators, researchers, and educators worldwide.

ChipFoundry provides a platform designed to democratize silicon chip design and manufacturing by lowering the barriers to custom chip development. It achieves this by providing affordable prototyping and fabrication, standardized design templates, and a collaborative ecosystem that empowers product innovators, startups, researchers, and educational institutions to bring their silicon designs to life. The newly acquired assets will be integrated into the ChipFoundry business, accelerating its chip creation platform and bringing this vision to a new wave of customers.

"This acquisition is a key step in our strategy to build the most comprehensive platform for chip design," said Jeff DiCorpo, CEO of ChipFoundry. "We are dedicated to integrating these valuable assets and ensuring that our platform further lowers the barriers to entry, enabling anyone with a great idea to turn it into a physical chip."

The integration of these assets will offer a more streamlined, feature-rich experience for participants in the upcoming prototype shuttles, scheduled for September and November. This marks a significant milestone in Umbralogic's ongoing effort to simplify and streamline the chip creation process for everyone.

About Umbralogic Technologies LLC:
Umbralogic Technologies LLC, operating as ChipFoundry, is a technology company focused on providing solutions for the semiconductor industry. Its mission is to make custom silicon chip design and manufacturing accessible to a broader audience, including product innovators, startups, researchers, and educational institutions, through its chip creation platform.



Contact: Jeff DiCorpo Email: media@chipfoundry.io Phone: +1 408-412-1967

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
