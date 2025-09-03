OpZira, Inc., a forward-thinking ophthalmic medical device company founded on a legacy of research excellence, today announced its official formation. OpZira is dedicated to delivering innovative technologies that enhance the detection and monitoring of ocular disease, empowering clinicians with advanced diagnostic tools.

OpZira's creation follows Alcon's acquisition of LumiThera (https://www.alcon.com/media-release/alcon-completes-acquisition-lumithera/) and its innovative Valeda® Light Delivery System, the first and only FDA-authorized treatment for dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). As part of the transaction, LumiThera's diagnostic product lines were spun off to LumiThera shareholders, leading to the establishment of OpZira, Inc.

OpZira's product portfolio includes:

AdaptDx Pro® A wearable dark adaptometer that leverages AI to ensure a consistent patient experience. Impaired dark adaptation speed, a key early indicator of rod-mediated dysfunction, is often among the first functional signs of retinal disease. AdaptDx Pro is available in the U.S.

A robust electrophysiology platform providing objective assessments of the entire visual and neuro-visual pathway. The Visual Evoked Potential (VEP) module is available in the U.S. and select international markets, while the Electroretinography (ERG) module is available outside the U.S.

"Building on the LumiThera team's success in developing the Valeda treatment for early to intermediate dry AMD patients, the OpZira technologies may provide early detection and ongoing monitoring which are important for optimizing patient outcomes," stated Eleonora Lad, MD, PhD, Duke University Medical Center. "Now that there are approved treatment options for dry AMD, having tools that provide objective data to help determine when and how often to treat patients is critical."

"OpZira was founded to bridge the gap between groundbreaking research and practical clinical tools," said Clark Tedford, PhD, President CEO of OpZira. "Our mission is to give eye care professionals the technology they need to detect ocular diseases earlier and monitor them more effectively."

About OpZira

