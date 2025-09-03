Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, officially listed DADI (DIT) on August 27, 2025, at 09:00 (UTC). The DIT/USDT trading pair is accessible at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/dit_usdt





Introducing DADI: An Open Marketplace for Compute

DADI is building a global peer-to-peer cloud platform that democratizes computing power. Instead of relying on centralized data centers, DADI introduces a decentralized network where users can buy and sell excess compute resources-CPU, GPU, and storage-from any device connected to the internet. This decentralized infrastructure significantly reduces the costs of cloud computing while opening revenue opportunities for anyone with unused hardware capacity.

The project is committed to breaking down barriers in the cloud services industry and accelerating access to computation for AI training, scientific research, rendering, blockchain applications, and more.

How DADI Works

The DADI ecosystem is composed of two tokens: DAT (a stable payment token) and DIT (the network's incentive and governance token). While users pay with DAT for compute services, they receive rewards and participate in the protocol's direction via DIT.

Key Components:

DAT Token : A stable utility token used as the payment currency within the platform.

DIT Token : A governance and incentive token that aligns long-term participation and decentralization of the network.

Node Operators : Individuals or organizations that provide computing resources and earn DAT and DIT.

Marketplace: A user-friendly interface where compute consumers match with available supply.

This dual-token architecture allows DADI to maintain pricing stability for end-users while fostering decentralized ownership and rewards for infrastructure contributors.

Why DADI Matters

The current cloud computing model is centralized, expensive, and often environmentally inefficient. By contrast, DADI offers:

Up to 90% reduction in cost compared to traditional providers.

Global reach , from individual laptops to enterprise servers.

Scalability and modularity for all computing tasks-from AI inference to video processing.

Sustainability, as it uses underutilized hardware already deployed across the globe.

This unlocks massive unused capacity where the resource itself is the product and the network becomes the marketplace.

Tokenomics of DIT

The DIT token is a critical layer in DADI's decentralized governance and incentive structure. Highlights include:

Fixed Supply : 1 billion tokens

Utility : Used for staking, slashing (penalties for bad actors), and governance voting

Emission Schedule : Rewards distributed to node operators and early adopters based on contribution

Treasury Allocation: Directed toward growth, R&D, and ecosystem support

The DIT token ensures network reliability, decentralization, and incentivized participation, forming the backbone of DADI's economic flywheel.

Vision and Roadmap

DADI's long-term goal is to build a decentralized supercloud capable of hosting AI workloads, real-time services, and privacy-preserving computation. Upcoming milestones include:

Q3 2025 : Launch of full DAO governance structure

Q4 2025 : Expansion to mobile device-based compute supply

2026 and Beyond: Integration with Web3 dApps, AI partners, and high-performance compute applications

As the demand for scalable, cost-efficient computing grows, DADI positions itself as the infrastructure layer of the open cloud.

Learn more about DADI (DIT)

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.

Leveraging its acute market insight and expertise, LBank always takes the lead in spotting and listing Alpha altcoins.

