Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a leading global digital asset trading platform, has officially listed VaultX (VLTX). The VLTX/USDT trading pair has been accessible at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/vltx_usdt





VLTX Listing Banner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/264796_722e53d154d2997a_001full.jpg

About VaultX (VLTX)

VaultX has emerged as a decentralized AI infrastructure layer that transforms user attention into computational value. Positioned at the intersection of artificial intelligence and blockchain, VaultX is enabling a system where user interactions fuel AI inference and training workloads. This model empowers users to contribute their digital attention as a valuable resource while maintaining self-custody and privacy.

The platform leverages an AI network designed to connect millions of apps, users, and use cases with compute supply chains. By doing so, VaultX decentralizes access to compute power while also aligning incentives across developers, consumers, and node operators. This structure provides an efficient, distributed mechanism for AI inference that scales with demand and user growth.

Core Mechanism and Architecture

VaultX's infrastructure is underpinned by two key components: VaultNode and VaultOS.

VaultNode : These are nodes operated by individuals or organizations providing compute resources for AI inference tasks. VaultNodes form the backbone of the decentralized compute network, ensuring scalability and distribution of AI workloads.

: These are nodes operated by individuals or organizations providing compute resources for AI inference tasks. VaultNodes form the backbone of the decentralized compute network, ensuring scalability and distribution of AI workloads. VaultOS: A developer-oriented OS layer that enables app builders to plug into the VaultX ecosystem and route AI-related operations to VaultNodes. It facilitates easy onboarding for dApps and provides a unified API layer.

The combination of these components ensures high performance, distributed processing, and modular integration with existing systems.

Token Utility and Model

VLTX is the native utility token within the VaultX ecosystem. It has been structured to facilitate multiple use cases, including:

Payment for AI inference and model access

Rewards for VaultNode operators

Governance mechanisms and ecosystem development

Users can use VLTX to access various AI services or stake it to participate in protocol-level decision-making. The economic model is designed to ensure that utility and incentives are balanced across different stakeholders.

Vision and Use Case

VaultX is addressing the growing need for decentralized compute infrastructure in the AI era. As AI applications become more pervasive, the demand for scalable, cost-efficient, and permissionless compute will rise exponentially. VaultX offers a solution that not only meets these demands but also democratizes participation, allowing users from all backgrounds to contribute and benefit.

With its emphasis on user privacy, decentralized resource provisioning, and AI-native architecture, VaultX is set to become a foundational layer for the next generation of AI-powered Web3 applications.

Learn More about VaultX

Website: https://www.vltx.xyz/

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $5.5 billion and 10 years of safety with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

As the ultimate 100x Gems Hub, LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264796

SOURCE: LBank