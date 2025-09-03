Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - Adamas Intelligence is thrilled to announce Rare Earth Mines, Magnets & Motors 2025, a premier executive summit taking place September 22-24, 2025, at the Ritz-Carlton Toronto. This two-day congress will unite business and technical leaders from across the global mine-to-application supply chain, including miners, processors, metal makers, NdFeB magnet manufacturers, recyclers, and end-users, for high-caliber discussions, exclusive insights, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

The summit will feature world-class speakers, including Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, who will share his visionary perspective on innovation and the future of technology, drawing parallels between the PC revolution and the robotics and advanced air mobility sectors. Merry Frayne, Director of Spot at Boston Dynamics, will take the stage alongside Spot, the world's most advanced quadruped robot, to discuss robotics' impact on manufacturing and the need for sustainable supply chains. Brandon Robinson, elite fighter pilot and CEO of Horizon Aircraft, will showcase a prototype of the groundbreaking Cavorite X7, a hybrid-electric eVTOL aircraft revolutionizing advanced air mobility.

Key themes for 2025 include tariffs, trade, and export restrictions; alternative supply chains and rare earth element prices; robotics; advanced air mobility; and defense applications. Speakers from industry-leading organizations such as MP Materials, Neo Performance Materials, VAC-Group, Noveon Magnetics, Iluka Resources, Tronox, Energy Fuels and others will explore these topics, offering actionable insights into the evolving rare earths landscape.

Attendees will experience exclusive highlights, including Horizon Aircraft's Cavorite X7 prototype on-site and a live demonstration of Spot, showcasing cutting-edge applications of rare earth technologies. Beyond the conference program, two networking events, including a private Welcome Reception at the Hockey Hall of Fame, will foster connections among global participants, investors, and end-users.

"Following the success of our inaugural event, we're elevating the 2025 summit to deliver unmatched insights and networking opportunities," said Ryan Castilloux, Managing Director at Adamas Intelligence. "From Steve Wozniak's visionary perspective to live demonstrations of transformative technologies, this is a must-attend event for the rare supply chain and global end-users."

Register now at adamasevents.com to secure your spot and join the conversation shaping the future of the mine-to-application supply chain.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264985

SOURCE: Adamas Intelligence Inc.