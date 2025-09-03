Robert Amsterdam, Founder and Managing Partner of Amsterdam Partners LLP, has been hired to join the legal team of Ulugbek Shadmanov. The legal team is headed by Mr. Amsterdam's longtime colleagues, Marc Agnifilo and Zach Intrater, the Founding Partners of Agnifilo Intrater LLP.

Mr. Amsterdam will be assisting the legal team, including through applications to international human rights protection mechanisms, invoking the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and other multilateral instruments. He will also pursue litigation against those who illegally imprisoned Mr. Shadmanov following his rendition from the United Arab Emirates, coordinated and organised by members of the presidential administration of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

"This tragic and wrongful incarceration of Ulugbek Shadmanov, one of the leading lights of infrastructure development in Central Asia, must cease immediately," said Mr. Amsterdam. "The idea that Mr. Shadmanov could still be incarcerated on what is purely an administrative transgression of crossing a border does a disservice to the people of Uzbekistan and to the ambitious goals of the country's leadership of meeting the challenges of today's difficult environment."

Mr. Amsterdam brings to the team a lifetime of experience in navigating legal disputes in the region and other politically fraught areas around the world. He has been recognised for his human rights advocacy by The American Lawyer, among others, and has represented sovereign states, political leaders, multinational corporations and high-net-worth individuals.

Amsterdam Partners is an international law firm based in London and Washington, DC, specialised in political advocacy and human rights. For more information about the firm, please visit www.amsterdamandpartners.com.

