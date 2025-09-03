The Latest Addition to the GX Range Is Engineered With 175% More Generative Graphics Power to Fuel Real-Time Visual Experiences

Today, Disguise has announced the launch of the GX 3+, its most powerful media server ever. Built on NVIDIA's cutting-edge Blackwell GPU architecture and including a two-year Notch playback licence, the GX 3+ unlocks the full capabilities of Notch 1.0 for generative content playback enabling video designers to create richer, more sophisticated and responsive event visuals that bring their vision to life without compromise.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250903971094/en/

GX 3+

With exceptional generative graphics power and a 175% increase in Notchmarks, the GX 3+ will enable content teams, show designers and programmers to playback Notch blocks with their intended resolution, color fidelity and frame rate, allowing them to realize the full potential of their creative vision. Whether it's for a concert, music festival or immersive installation, creators can unlock powerful features in Notch 1.0 from advanced ray tracing and real-time global illumination to complex geometry, physics simulations and seamless multi-machine rendering pioneering new visions for the future of live events and experiences, and drawing audiences further into the performance.

The unprecedented expansion to 96GB of VRAM in the NVIDIA Blackwell GPU eliminates memory bottlenecks that have historically constrained high-resolution productions. Combined with Notch 1.0's new sparse multi-grid solver, this enables vastly more detailed real-time particle systems and fluid simulations to be brought to life.

The GX 3+ also empowers users to up the complexity of their visuals, with the power to render 40% more video layers on Designer projects at 4K DCI 30fps when compared to the GX 3 meaning users can quickly build more intricate looks for their shows before compositing them in real-time on the Designer timeline. This will result in richer, more cinematic content for the audience, as well as the ability to exercise greater content control on a layer-by-layer basis directly in Designer, ultimately saving valuable production time while maximizing visual impact.

"Our GX range has already powered everything from Adele's Guinness World Record-breaking Munich residency, to Coldplay's multi-year Music Of The Spheres tour," says Disguise's Tom Rockhill, Chief Operating Officer. "With the GX 3+, we are introducing a fundamental shift with the NVIDIA Blackwell GPU that will enable creative teams to expand their horizons and redefine what's possible when it comes to live entertainment visuals. Whatever your vision, with the GX 3+ you'll have all the power needed to go from screen to stage without compromise. The only limit is your imagination."

To help users experience the full impact of Notch 1.0 from the get-go, the GX 3+ will come with a selection of ready-to-use Notch Blocks created by Disguise's Creative Services team. These visuals will showcase the latest Notch capabilities, including elevated lighting fidelity and complex particle systems.

"Notch 1.0 represents three years of forward-thinking development, built with next-generation GPU architecture in mind. Its state-of-the-art NURA rendering system brings new levels of rendering fidelity alongside vastly improved scales," says Luke Malcolm, Co-Founder and COO at Notch. "The convergence of the GX 3+ and Notch 1.0 creates a pivotal moment where creative possibilities leap ahead of current industry standards. Coupled with Disguise's full ecosystem and 20+ year heritage in driving the biggest live events and experiences in the world, this will give users the opportunity to explore the full creative potential of Notch's new tools using an established workflow, and step into the future of generative content."

Key features of GX 3+ include:

Richer, responsive visuals - Unlock the full capability of Notch 1.0 with GX 3+'s latest-generation NVIDIA Blackwell GPU. This enables high-quality generative visuals with advanced ray tracing and real-time global illumination, all in the same resolution, color fidelity and frame rate as on the original Notch layer on the Designer timeline ensuring dynamic creative visions can come to life without compromise. Support for ACES, wide color gamut and HDR also enables cinema-grade color accuracy.

- Unlock the full capability of Notch 1.0 with GX 3+'s latest-generation NVIDIA Blackwell GPU. This enables high-quality generative visuals with advanced ray tracing and real-time global illumination, all in the same resolution, color fidelity and frame rate as on the original Notch layer on the Designer timeline ensuring dynamic creative visions can come to life without compromise. Support for ACES, wide color gamut and HDR also enables cinema-grade color accuracy. Unbeatable playback performance - The GX 3+ can handle 40% more video layers when compared to the GX 3, allowing for the creation of more complex video compositions in real time. Featuring 96GB of VRAM, the GX 3+ eliminates previous memory bottlenecks and helps bring Notch 1.0's new deterministic, sparse grid solvers to even bigger canvases than ever before.

- The GX 3+ can handle 40% more video layers when compared to the GX 3, allowing for the creation of more complex video compositions in real time. Featuring 96GB of VRAM, the GX 3+ eliminates previous memory bottlenecks and helps bring Notch 1.0's new deterministic, sparse grid solvers to even bigger canvases than ever before. Lower latencies - Users can run their content engine of choice locally on GX 3+ with Disguise's RenderStream Local infrastructure, achieving lower video output latency, which is critical for live IMAG, AR overlays in broadcast or interactive effects in an immersive installation where precise timing impacts audience experience.

- Users can run their content engine of choice locally on GX 3+ with Disguise's RenderStream Local infrastructure, achieving lower video output latency, which is critical for live IMAG, AR overlays in broadcast or interactive effects in an immersive installation where precise timing impacts audience experience. Support for IP environments - GX 3+ supports ST 2110 video output via IP VFC, as well as ST 2110 video capture, enabling seamless integration into IP-based production environments.

- GX 3+ supports ST 2110 video output via IP VFC, as well as ST 2110 video capture, enabling seamless integration into IP-based production environments. Access to Notch playback and content -Every GX 3+ unit comes with a two-year Notch playback licence and a selection of ready-to-use Notch blocks created by Disguise's Creative Services team, unlocking instant access to next-gen visuals.

To learn more, please visit the Disguise website at https://www.disguise.one/en/products/gx-3plus

Availability

The GX 3+ is now available for pre-order and is expected to ship in Q4 2025.

About Disguise

Disguise is a global technology company driving the next dimension of entertainment. One powerful ecosystem of software, hardware and services offering an end-to-end solution for visual experiences across live events, immersive experiences, virtual production and broadcast.

Disguise's Emmy award-winning Designer software and integrated hardware bring creative visions to life with unrivalled workflows, reliable playback and a Cloud tool suite that offers global collaboration on the most groundbreaking real-time experiences and productions on the planet. Partnering with customers every step of the way, Disguise's technical and creative services provide seamless, tailored solutions from initial design and content creation through to full implementation, as well as expert training and unbeatable 24/7 global support packages to ensure every project can run without a hitch.

Powering experiences for the biggest entertainment companies, studios, venues and brands in the world, from Disney to Snapchat, Netflix to ESPN, the Las Vegas Sphere to the Burj Khalifa, and Adele to Beyonce, Disguise is everywhere revolutionising every sector of the entertainment industry.

Learn more at www.disguise.one/en

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250903971094/en/

Contacts:

Liaison PR

Larissa Mori

Senior Account Manager

larissa@liaisonpr.com