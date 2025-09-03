ePropelled, Inc.: ePropelled Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management System

Certification underscores ePropelled's commitment to quality, continuous improvement and operational excellence in electric propulsion solutions

LACONIA, NEW HAMPSHIRE / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / ePropelled, a global leader in uncrewed vehicle solutions for air, land and sea - announced today that its quality management system has been certified to the ISO 9001:2015 standard by NQA, an independent accredited certification body. The certification was awarded on August 7, 2025, and applies to all of ePropelled's divisions and product lines, covering the design, engineering and manufacturing operations at the company's headquarters and manufacturing center in New Hampshire, as well as its research and development facilities in the United Kingdom and India. This achievement marks a significant milestone in ePropelled's pursuit of the highest international quality standards.

ePropelled Quality Check

ePropelled CMM operator completing quality assurance rotor checks.

ISO 9001:2015 is an internationally recognized standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system, providing a framework for organizations to consistently meet customer and regulatory requirements. Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification demonstrates an organization's commitment to quality, customer satisfaction and continuous improvement.

In ePropelled's case, the certification process involved a rigorous evaluation of its enterprise-wide quality management system. The company underwent extensive internal preparations - documenting processes, implementing quality controls and training employees - followed by a comprehensive external audit. ePropelled's certification was achieved after an extensive audit, which verified that the company met all ISO 9001:2015 requirements. This thorough, third-party audit examined ePropelled's processes, documentation and operational practices to ensure they adhere to the stringent criteria of the standard.

"This achievement is a significant milestone for ePropelled and a testament to our team's dedication to quality and excellence," said Nick Grewal, ePropelled's Founder and CEO. "ISO 9001:2015 certification aligns with our strategic vision to deliver innovative propulsion solutions for unmanned air, land and sea vehicles. It reinforces our commitment to embedding unmatched quality in everything we do and assures our customers that ePropelled operates to the highest international standards."

With the ISO 9001:2015 certification in place, ePropelled strengthens its position as a trusted partner for customers in aerospace, defense, and commercial UAV markets where rigorous quality standards are paramount. The certification provides assurance to clients and partners that ePropelled's products and services are developed under a robust, globally benchmarked quality management system, thereby reducing risk and enhancing reliability.

"Implementing the ISO 9001:2015 standard required us to enhance our organization at every level," said Richard Edwards, ePropelled's Director of Operations. "We streamlined and documented our processes, invested in employee training and fostered a culture of continuous improvement. The organizational and operational improvements needed for this certification were substantial - but as a result, we are now a more efficient, cohesive and quality-driven company. This effort has not only earned us the certification, it has made us stronger in how we operate."

This milestone also aligns with ePropelled's core mission to supply superior products that meet or exceed customer expectations while continuously improving its processes to enhance customer satisfaction. By meeting the ISO 9001:2015 standard, ePropelled not only demonstrates compliance with international best practices but also underscores its long-term commitment to operational excellence and customer success.

Contact Information

Cookson Communications

media@cooksoncom.com





SOURCE: ePropelled, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/epropelled-achieves-iso-9001-2015-certification-for-quality-management-1068454