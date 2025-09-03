Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.09.2025
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
03.09.2025 20:02 Uhr
Sterling Organization Enters Hartford, CT Market With the Acquisition of a Bloomfield Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Sterling Organization, a private equity real estate investment firm headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, has acquired Copaco Center, a 439,644-square-foot grocery-anchored shopping center located in Bloomfield, Connecticut (Hartford MSA). The acquisition is being made on behalf of Sterling's institutional value-add fund, Sterling Value Add Partners IV (SVAP IV).

Copaco Center in Bloomfield, CT

Copaco Center in Bloomfield, CT
271-421 Cottage Grove Road (Rt. 218), Bloomfield, CT 06002

Copaco Center is anchored by Stop & Shop, which performs well and has operated at the location for over 24 years, and Lowe's Home Improvement. At acquisition, the property was 93% leased, primarily to a mix of national tenants including Burlington, Planet Fitness, Dollar Tree, Five Below, CVS, IHOP, and McDonald's.

The center is located on Cottage Grove Road (Rt. 218) in Bloomfield, a suburb of Hartford. The surrounding area includes employers such as Cigna, MetLife, and Waste Management, and is near Bradley International Airport and the University of Hartford. Nearly 75,000 residents live within a three-mile radius, with average household incomes above $115,000.

"We are pleased to expand our geographic footprint into the Hartford market with the acquisition of Copaco Center via our Sterling Value Add Partners IV Fund. Having been familiar with the property for nearly a decade, our team is excited to enhance its value through targeted management, strategic leasing, and other value-add initiatives. These efforts should strengthen Copaco Center's role in serving the local community while delivering strong results for our investor partners," said Jordan Fried, a Principal of Sterling Organization.

"We'd like to thank Chris Angelone and Zach Nitsche with JLL's Retail Capital Markets team for their collaboration on this transaction. We truly appreciate the relationship and their entire team's professionalism from start to finish," added Mr. Fried.

Sterling Organization and its affiliates own 80 properties throughout the United States, across various funds and other investment vehicles, encompassing over 14 million square feet and exceeding $3 billion in value. The firm is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL, and operates with offices nationwide.

Contact Information

Dana Verhelst
SVP, Marketing
dverhelst@sterlingorganization.com
+15618127476

.

SOURCE: Sterling Organization



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/sterling-organization-enters-hartford-ct-market-with-the-acquisition-of-a-bloomfield-gr-1068496

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
