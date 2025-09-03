Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
03.09.2025 20:02 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BookJane Unveils Automated Scheduling Intelligence: The Future of Workforce Management

BookJane Launches Automated Scheduling Intelligence: A Game-Changer for Workforce Management in Healthcare and Beyond

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / BookJane, a leading workforce management platform, today announced the launch of its new Automated Scheduling Intelligence, a breakthrough solution designed to simplify even the most complex workforce planning needs.

With Automated Scheduling Intelligence, organizations can now build and manage schedules across hospitals, senior living, retirement homes, and other shift-based industries with unprecedented speed and accuracy. Leaders can plan weeks, months, or even years ahead - reducing administrative workload, eliminating manual errors, and driving new levels of workforce efficiency.

"Scheduling has always been one of the biggest challenges for healthcare and other shift-based industries," said Curtis Khan, CEO of BookJane. "With Automated Scheduling Intelligence, we've reimagined the process using automation and AI. What used to take hours or days can now be done in minutes - empowering leaders to reduce overtime, adapt to last-minute changes, and focus on delivering exceptional care."

Key Highlights of Automated Scheduling Intelligence

Smart Automation: Build large, multi-unit schedules instantly with drag-and-drop ease.

Overtime Reduction: Optimize staffing and cut unnecessary overtime costs.

Dynamic Flexibility: Move shifts quickly as needs change and share updates instantly with teams.

Scalable Across Industries: From hospitals to long-term care to retirement homes.

Future-Proof Planning: Create and manage schedules weeks, months, or even years in advance.

Admin-Free Simplicity: Intuitive design and automation reduce manual scheduling work by up to 90%.

Automated Scheduling Intelligence is now available as part of BookJane's J360 Workforce Platform. Early adopters have already reported faster scheduling cycles, reduced overtime costs, stronger collaboration, and improved staff satisfaction.

For more information about Automated Scheduling Intelligence and the J360 Workforce Platform, visit www.bookjane.com.

Contact Information

Curtis Khan
CEO
curtis@bookjane.com
4163528636

.

SOURCE: BookJane



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/bookjane-unveils-automated-scheduling-intelligence-the-future-of-work-1068498

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.