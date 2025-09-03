Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - Canadians from all provinces can now enjoy premium quality seafood without leaving the comfort of their homes. Larry's Catch, the hassle-free seafood delivery service, is proud to announce that it officially delivers Canada-wide - from British Columbia to Nova Scotia and everywhere in between.

Known for working exclusively with certified-sustainable family fisheries, Larry's Catch offers customers across the country a fresh alternative to grocery store seafood: wild-caught, flash-frozen Canadian seafood that supports local fishing families while protecting marine ecosystems.

Larry's Catch - Premium Seafood, Delivered to the Customer's Doorstep

Why Larry's Catch?

Founded as the alternative to supermarket seafood - which are usually thawed products that were previously frozen, farmed, and imported from overseas - Larry's Catch delivers seafood that is flash-frozen within hours of catch using Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) technology. This method freezes seafood in individual pieces rather than in a large block, locking in peak freshness, flavour and nutrition while giving customers the convenience of thawing only what they need, when they need it.

The result? Seafood that tastes fresher, flakes better and cooks more cleanly than shop-bought seafood.

Operating with intentional sourcing at the heart of its business, Larry's Catch partners directly with Canadian fishing families who have been on the water for generations. By choosing Larry's Catch, customers are not just buying better seafood, they are supporting rural communities, sustainable fishing practices and Canada's proud fishing heritage.

How does it work?

Ordering is simple, flexible and takes only three steps:

#1 Choose seafood: Select from three curated seafood boxes crafted monthly by the team, or build a custom order of wild-caught favourites.

#2 Choose frequency: Opt for a four, eight or 12-week subscription, or just place a one-time order. For recurring orders, deliveries can be skipped, paused or cancelled at any time.

#3 Enjoy: Every order is packed in insulated boxes with dry ice to stay frozen for 8+ hours and delivered straight to the customer's doorstep, Canada-wide. Complimentary shipping is included on orders over $150 CAD.

Delivery is now available all across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, & Prince Edward Island. Customers will see their expected delivery date on checkout and receive a live tracking link once the order leaves their facility. Whether in downtown Vancouver, rural Saskatchewan or the shores of Prince Edward Island, Larry's Catch makes it easy to bring the coast home.

About: Larry's Catch is a seafood delivery and subscription service hungry to change the way Canadians think of, experience and enjoy local, sustainable seafood.

Founded by Glen Creaser, James Quinn and Javier Mejorada, the young entrepreneurs behind tech startup Afino, Larry's Catch takes its name from Creaser's dad, Larry, a fisherman who instilled a lifelong love of quality seafood in his son.

Upon moving to Ontario from Nova Scotia in 2016, Glen found that the fresh, high-quality fish he had grown to love was in short supply, and noted that Ontarians eat far below the global per-capita average of seafood: just 16 pounds, compared to 44 pounds. Larry's deliveries to Glen in Ontario were soon shared with friends, family, and even strangers - and before long, Larry's Catch was born.

Larry's Catch works directly with MSC-certified family fisheries spanning Canada's Atlantic, Pacific and Arctic coasts. These small independent businesses supply everything from black cod and halibut to crab, lobster and scallops, fuelling rural communities' economies while allowing Ontarians to access delicious, healthy seafood.

Every item offered by Larry's Catch is individually quick-frozen (IQF) within hours of catch to ensure the best possible flavour, texture and freshness.

Customers can choose from pre-curated boxes of seafood, or build their own, then choose a frequency that suits their lifestyle, or even just place a one-time order. Deliveries can be skipped, paused, or cancelled at any time.

Larry's Catch now delivers Canada-wide, across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island.

As part of its commitment to community, Larry's Catch proudly supports MS Canada - a cause deeply personal to them, as Larry himself lives with MS and was forced into early retirement because of the disease. Their support helps MS Canada improve the lives of Canadians affected by multiple sclerosis and advance research toward a world free of MS.

