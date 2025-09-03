Club Car Wash to Host Customer Appreciation Events in Four Markets on September 6 With $3,500 Vacation Giveaways

CLARKSVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Club Car Wash, one of the fastest-growing express car wash brands in the country, is showing appreciation to its communities with special Customer Appreciation Events on Friday, September 6, 2025. Guests in Mesquite, TX; Lakewood, CO; Appleton, WI; and Clarksville, TN will have the chance to win a $3,500 vacation package, enjoy complimentary coffee cards, and receive free washes and other giveaways.

At each participating location, the first 250 guests will receive a scratch-off ticket for a chance to instantly win prizes. Winning tickets can be redeemed in person, and one lucky guest at each location will walk away with the grand prize vacation package valued at $3,500.

Event Details:

Mesquite, TX

2121 N Belt Line Rd

Giveaway: Free coffee cards from Bear Cave Coffee

Lakewood, CO

11907 W. Alameda Pkwy

Giveaway: Free coffee cards from Front Porch Coffee Shop

Appleton, WI

N123 Eisenhower Drive

Giveaway: Free coffee cards from Copperrock

Clarksville, TN

1493 Madison St

Giveaway: Free coffee cards from The Coffee House

How It Works:

The first 250 guests at each location on September 6 will receive a scratch-off ticket.

Each ticket reveals if the guest has won a prize, redeemable on-site.

Prizes include free washes, coffee cards, merchandise, and the grand prize vacation package.

"Community support is at the heart of everything we do at Club Car Wash," said Cory Via, Chief Operations Officer. "These events are a way for us to give back, say thank you, and bring a little extra fun to our customers' day. From free washes to a dream vacation, we're excited to celebrate our communities."

