Murchison Minerals Ltd.: Murchison Minerals Provides Corporate Update

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company") (TSXV:MUR) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rylan Colwell to its Board of Directors.

Rylan Colwell is President and CEO of HCC ("HCC" or "HCC Group"), an underground mining contractor specializing in potash applications, based in Saskatoon, SK. Further to the Company's press release dated August 12th, 2025, HCC - a subsidiary of Misty Ventures Inc., the economic entity of Mistawasis Nêhiyawak First Nation - became a cornerstone investor in Murchison Minerals, acquiring a ~19.4% stake in the Company.

Under Mr. Colwell's leadership, HCC has grown to operate at seven mine sites with over 200 employees and the largest underground equipment fleet in Saskatchewan. Mr. Colwell graduated from the University of Saskatchewan with a degree in accounting, where he was also a member of Huskie Football program, competing in three Vanier Cups. After graduating, Mr. Colwell worked at KPMG earning his Chartered Accountant designation in 2011. In 2012, Mr. Cowell joined HCC, gaining extensive experience in powerline contracting, mining engineering, and heavy civil engineering sectors. In 2017, HCC partnered with Mistawasis First Nation to acquiring an underground mining contractor. Additionally, Mr. Colwell brings with him a depth of experience in debt and equity financing strategies.

Troy Boisjoli, CEO commented: "On behalf of the Company, I would like to welcome Mr. Colwell to the Board of Directors at Murchison. Rylan has extensive executive experience in the mining service sector, with a focus on First Nation participation, leading HCC to partner with Misty Ventures Inc., the economic development entity of Mistawasis Nêhiyawak First Nation. He will be valued member of the Murchison's team, helping guide the Company towards its next chapter in exploration and development in Saskatchewan. "

Stock Options Grant:

The Company is also pleased to announce it has approved the issuance of 1,101,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.32 expiring on September 3rd, 2030. The options vest immediately.

About Murchison Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: MUR)

Murchison is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on exploration and development of the 100% - owned zinc-copper-silver BMK Project in north-central Saskatchewan and its 100% - owned nickel-copper-cobalt HPM Project in Quebec. Murchison has 20.77 million shares issued and outstanding.

Additional information about Murchison and its exploration projects can be found on the Company's website at www.murchisonminerals.ca. For further information, please contact:

Troy Boisjoli, President and CEO or

Erik H Martin, CFO

Justin LaFosse, Director Corporate Development

Tel: (416) 350-3776

info@murchisonminerals.com

About HCC Group

HCC is a Saskatchewan based mining contractor and service provider headquartered in Saskatoon. HCC's mining division was originally incorporated in 2000 and is celebrating its 25th year of operations. The company has grown substantially in the past 5 years, becoming a staple in Saskatchewan's mining industry, safely executing many complex projects at various mining sites throughout the province. HCC is committed to Indigenous employment opportunities, with approximately 25% of HCC's employees being of First Nations or Métis descent.

In addition to HCC's employment numbers, the company is 58.5% Indigenous owned, the largest shareholder being Misty Ventures which is the economic development arm of Mistawasis Nehiyawak.

Additional information about HCC can be found on the Company's website at hcc.ca

Forward-Looking Information

The content and grades of any mineral deposits at the Company's properties are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the property and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in any target being delineated as a mineral resource.

