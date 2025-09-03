Agoura Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - Cydcor is proud to announce that CEO Vera Quinn has been recognized as the CEO of the Year Honoree at the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2025 Valley Women's Leadership Symposium & Awards. The program spotlights influential leaders across the San Fernando Valley and greater Los Angeles who are driving innovation, cultivating inclusive workplaces, and shaping the future of business.





This recognition underscores Quinn's exceptional leadership and lasting impact on both Cydcor and the broader community.

The Valley Women's Leadership Symposium is a signature annual event celebrating women who are making measurable contributions to business and society. More than just an awards ceremony, the symposium:

Empowers women in business with knowledge, skills, and inspiration to advance their careers.

Promotes mentorship and community, connecting established leaders with emerging talent.

Celebrates leadership and achievement, honoring women whose impact extends beyond their companies.

Drives positive change through shared insights and actionable strategies that build stronger, more inclusive workplaces.

In addition to receiving the CEO of the Year Honoree recognition, Quinn also contributed as a Visionary Speaker, sharing insights from her career on how bold choices and professional risks became defining moments in her growth as a leader.





Under Quinn's guidance, Cydcor has become a company synonymous with a culture of growth, performance, and community. Highlights of her leadership include:

Steering the company to record-setting growth and expansion into new industries.

Fostering a culture that has earned Cydcor recognition as a Best Place to Work in Los Angeles 13 times.

Championing mentorship, opportunity, and professional development as cornerstones of the company's success.

"It is an incredible honor to be named a CEO Honoree among so many remarkable women," said Quinn. "I am proud to represent a community of women leaders who are inspiring the next generation and driving meaningful change in business."

For more on Cydcor's culture and Quinn's leadership, visit: A Culture Strategy of Growth, Performance, and Community.

About Cydcor

For more than 30 years, Cydcor has provided outsourced sales solutions to Fortune 500 and emerging companies. By combining the power of relationship-driven sales with innovative strategies, Cydcor helps its clients acquire, grow, and retain customers at scale. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Agoura Hills, California, Cydcor remains privately held.

Visit: www.cydcor.com.

