ACCESS Newswire
03.09.2025 21:38 Uhr
188 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Tidal Wave Auto Spa Opens Brand-New Express Car Wash in Auburn, NY

Top Four Conveyor Car Wash Company Celebrates Grand Opening with Free Washes

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is pleased to announce the opening of its brand-new Auburn, NY location at 176 Grant Avenue.

To celebrate the grand opening, Tidal Wave's Auburn location will offer eight days of free premium car washes from September 3 to September 10. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for the community to experience the company's premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost. Additionally, any new customer who joins a Tidal Wave Clean Club unlimited wash membership during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"The opening of our Auburn location marks our fourth in New York, and we're excited to expand our footprint in the state," said Scott Blackstock, CEO and Founder of Tidal Wave Auto Spa. "Our mission is to provide every customer with an exceptional car wash experience backed by outstanding service, convenience, and the ultimate clean car shine they can count on each time they visit Tidal Wave. We look forward to sharing our car wash experience with the Auburn community this week, and for many years to come."

Tidal Wave Auto Spa proudly serves customers at 298 express wash locations across the United States, including four New York locations. Tidal Wave is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. With single wash options starting at $12, unlimited car wash memberships and family plans, plus fleet plans for businesses, Tidal Wave has your unique car wash needs covered.

For additional information, including upcoming openings, fundraising, fleet plans, and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, GA, by husband and wife, Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia and is now the fourth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation, with 298 locations spanning 30 states. Tidal Wave is committed to providing every customer an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and outstanding customer service. Tidal Wave is committed to making a positive impact in the communities it serves, raising over $7 million for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through the company's fundraising program and annual philanthropic Charity Day event.

Contact Information

Heather Coleman
Marketing Manager
media@tidalwaveautospa.com

Andrea Traylor
Senior Director of Digital Marketing
andrea.traylor@tidalwaveautospa.com
2058212220

.

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Related Images

Tidal Wave Auto Spa Official Logo

Tidal Wave Auto Spa Official Logo



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/tidal-wave-auto-spa-opens-brand-new-express-car-wash-in-auburn-ny-1068548

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
