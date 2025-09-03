The company continues to invest in growth spurred by accelerating liquid cooling demand

Second expansion of data center solutions manufacturing capacity in two years

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced the lease of new manufacturing space in Blaine, MN. The new 117,000 square foot facility will expand nVent's data center solutions manufacturing production to meet growing liquid cooling demand. This is the second time in two years nVent has expanded its data center solutions manufacturing footprint. The Blaine facility is expected to begin production in early 2026.

"We play a key role in building out AI infrastructure with our innovative liquid cooling solutions, and our investments in innovation and expanding production capacity with this new facility underscores that," said Sara Zawoyski, President, nVent Systems Protection. "nVent's focus on customers, along with our technical expertise, innovation and ability to manufacture at scale is why many of the world's leading companies bring their most complex challenges to us."

The Blaine facility will be used to build new products for data center customers, including liquid cooling solutions. Once it is fully up and running the Blaine facility will employ more than 175 people. This added space comes on the heels of nVent's expansion of its data center solutions manufacturing capabilities at its production facility in Anoka, MN. Combined, the Anoka and Blaine expansions will add more than 325 jobs.

nVent is a leader and innovator in liquid cooling with a strong track record of solving the toughest cooling challenges for global cloud service providers and collaborating to support the growth of AI demand and high-density computing. nVent's industry leading team of experts leverages its broad portfolio to help data center managers achieve their goals. The company has deployed more than 1GW of liquid cooling since 2020, and has collaborated with leading chip manufacturers to deliver liquid cooling solutions at scale.

