Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it has been awarded a three-year Logistics Support Services (LSS) contract by the United States Army's Regional Contracting Office, Bavaria, to provide training and operations logistical support to U.S. and coalition forces of the 7th Army Training Command.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250903558873/en/

An aerial view of Hohenfels, Bayern, Germany Joint Multinational Readiness Center

Fluor has held the LSS predecessor contracts since 2016.

"Fluor has maintained a presence in Europe for more than 65 years supporting 'logistics at the edge' for our federal and commercial clients," said Al Collins, Group President of Fluor's Mission Solutions business. "This new award not only extends our presence in the region for another three years but also supports U.S. and coalition forces' training efforts that enhance their readiness for future missions."

The 7th Army Training Command provides tactical level support to Mission Rehearsal Exercises, Live Fire Exercises and Field Training Exercises enabling combat readiness for assigned and allocated forces throughout the European Command's area of operations.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients' greatest challenges. Fluor's nearly 27,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $16.3 billion in 2024 and is ranked 257 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services for more than a century. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

MissionSolutions

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250903558873/en/

Contacts:

Brett Turner

Media Relations

864.281.6976

Jason Landkamer

Investor Relations

469.398.7222