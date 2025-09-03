DashVixel, LLC: DashVixel and Axellio Form Strategic Partnership to Advance Mission-Critical High Performance Computing Solutions

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / DashVixel Holdings, an artificial intelligence (AI) consulting company that uses innovative solutions, quantum computing and platforms, and predictive modeling to improve decision making and product development today announced that DashVixel, Inc. and Axellio Inc. have formed a strategic partnership. Together they will deliver high performance computing (HPC) tailored to defense, intelligence, and mission-critical environments.

Following a two-year evaluation, DashVixel selected Axellio as its preferred platform partner, citing Axellio's unmatched real-time ingestion and simultaneous read/write capabilities for digital and Radio Frequency (RF) time-series data.

"Axellio's performance enables us to enhance our mission-specific CONOPS with precision. The type of processing required by our solutions goes far beyond what standard computing systems or software platforms can deliver. High Performance Computing (HPC), which allows us to use supercomputers and computer clusters to solve complex computational problems at high speeds, is the only viable path to orchestrate the necessary real-time responses required to act on actionable intelligence. The data throughput demands-exceeding 200 Gbps with simultaneous read/write operations-put us in a class of our own. HPC infrastructure allows DashVixel to effectively support its mission-critical workloads, commercial or otherwise. Our partnership with Axellio Inc. allows us to meet this demand and exceed it," said Darrell Covell CEO and Founder DashVixel.

DashVixel will integrate and support Axellio's platforms through its cleared engineering teams and secure SCIF-based operations.

"DashVixel's deep mission focus and technical leadership make them an ideal partner to deliver a customized and necessary solution for eager customers," said Scott Aken, CEO of Axellio.

About Axellio

Axellio delivers high-performance, scalable data intelligence solutions for any time series data (e.g., cyber, RF, video, audio) purpose-built to meet the demands of national defense, intelligence, and enterprise security operations. Its platform empowers customers with the speed, visibility, and flexibility needed for real-time threat detection, analysis, and rapid decision-making. Learn more at www.Axellio.com

About DashVixel

DashVixel is an artificial intelligence consulting company with expertise in fields such as artificial intelligence and predictive models. We provide cutting-edge solutions to help businesses harness the power of AI for enhanced decision-making, process optimization, and innovative product development. The experienced leadership team at DashVixel is committed to delivering exceptional and unparalleled AI and quantum consulting services adapted to meet the unique needs of each client. Please visit www.dashvixel.com for more information on our products and capabilities.

