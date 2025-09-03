Bonita Springs, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery" or the "Company"), one of the largest and most trusted operators of senior housing in the U.S., is pleased to highlight one of its unique pet-centered lifestyle initiatives at The Watermark at Brooklyn Heights, underscoring the Company's ability to create highly bespoke living environments tailored to local markets.

"Dogs, Drinks, and Downtown Views" at The Watermark at Brooklyn Heights

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11618/265019_bwm%20dg-aug%2025.jpg

Located in a historic Clark Street building, in Brooklyn Heights, New York, The Watermark at Brooklyn Heights is more than a senior living community, it is a landmark and cornerstone of the neighborhood reimagined for a new generation of residents. Discovery's role and philosophy as operator is to preserve the property's legacy while elevating it with customized lifestyle offerings that feel authentic to Brooklyn Heights' rich history, energy, and sophistication.

At Watermark Brooklyn Heights, this philosophy comes to life through a pet-celebrated approach. Recognizing the profound role pets play in healthy aging and social connection, the community welcomes dogs of all sizes, a unique feature, but more importantly integrates them into daily life.

To showcase this approach and reflect the individuality of its residents and the neighborhood's pet-friendly identity, the community hosted "Dogs, Drinks, and Downtown Views". This rooftop dog-friendly happy hour featuring a pet red carpet, live music, gourmet dog treat bar, and its iconic panoramic views of Lower Manhattan. The event drew residents, families, neighbors, and their pups together in celebration, highlighting how animals foster wellness and joy.

"Lifestyle programming is about creating memorable events and reinforcing the value of the community for residents and for our ownership partners," said Richard Hutchinson, CEO, Discovery Senior Living. "At Brooklyn Heights, our ability to design uniquely tailored offerings like pet-centered living strengthens resident engagement, builds connection to the neighborhood that offers the perfect walking environment for residents with dogs, and enhances long-term community performance."

"Our community believes that aging well means surrounding yourself with joy, purpose, and connection and pets deliver in all three," said Jennifer Tapner, Executive Director of The Watermark at Brooklyn Heights. "This event was the perfect way to close out the summer while honoring the role our four-legged friends play in making life here so special."

Unlike Manhattan living, Brooklyn Heights is a highly walkable, pet-friendly urban environment. Celebrating pets is more than a simple amenity, it is a reflection of the surrounding lifestyle. This event illustrates how Discovery's local teams leverage neighborhood identity and resident preferences to create experiences that feel both bespoke and market-specific.

"At the end of the day, it's about belonging," added Tapner. "Our residents don't just live here; they are part of a community that reflects the sophistication, charm, and vibrancy of Brooklyn Heights, and its dogs, itself."

