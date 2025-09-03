VitalSource Joins Southern Universities Procurement Consortium (SUPC) Framework to Further Digital Learning Solutions for UK Institutions

RALEIGH, NC, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalSource®, a leading education technology solutions provider, announced today its re-selection for the Southern Universities Procurement Consortium (SUPC) Framework Agreement, representing procurement consortia on behalf of higher education libraries across England, Wales and Northern Ireland. This prestigious re-selection reflects VitalSource's position at the forefront of digital learning innovation and its commitment to responsible and technical excellence in digital education.

As part of the SUPC Framework review process, suppliers are evaluated and scored across six categories: Price, Framework Management, Customer Service and Support, Value for Money, Innovation & Technical Merit and Responsible Procurement. VitalSource earned the highest overall score for Framework Management, reflecting its comprehensive approach to governance, training, communications, and partner enablement. The review highlighted VitalSource's structured systems, strong internal alignment, and thoughtful marketing and operational plans.

In addition, VitalSource received equally strong scores for Customer Service and Support and Value for Money. The evaluation recognized the clarity and quality of its onboarding, account management, and support services underscoring the company's commitment to building trusted, data-driven relationships with institutional partners. Its value proposition was praised for delivering flexible licensing options and pricing transparency that support both student success and institutional budgetary needs.

"Joining the SUPC Framework again extends our ability to deliver innovative and high-quality learning solutions to today's students, and we are pleased to have been selected," said Alice Duijser, Managing Director, International at VitalSource. "As an organization, VitalSource is committed to fostering responsible and cost-effective digital transformation, and as part of the SUPC Framework we'll be well-positioned to support our UK institutional partners on their digital learning journeys."

The review also highlighted VitalSource's strong performance in Responsible Procurement, reflecting its investment in ethical, sustainable, and socially conscious practices. VitalSource's e-reader solution, Bookshelf, received particularly high marks in the technical assessment reinforcing the company's leadership in delivering accessible, device-agnostic digital content platforms that enhance student engagement and learning outcomes.

With its re-selection to the SUPC Framework, VitalSource will support and enhance its delivery of accessible, affordable and high-quality digital learning experiences to UK higher education institutions, upholding its commitment to innovation, collaboration and responsible procurement in digital education.

About VitalSource

VitalSource Technologies, LLC has powered digital content delivery across the higher education ecosystem for over 30 years. Winner of the 2024 CODiE award for Most Innovative Ed Tech company, VitalSource delivers more than 28 million learning materials globally each year. With unmatched scale, the VitalSource Learning Delivery Network is trusted by thousands of content providers and institutions worldwide to deliver impactful learning experiences, fuel affordable access programs, and drive a learning advantage for every student. Learn more at https://get.vitalsource.com.





Megan Davis VitalSource (855) 300-8209 vitalsource@alloycrew.com