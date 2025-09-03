Ur-Energy Inc.: Ur-Energy Presents at the 27th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, September 8-10, 2025

LITTLETON, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce that it will attend and present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 8-10, 2025, in New York.

Matt Gili, President of Ur-Energy, will deliver a company presentation on Monday, September 8, at 2:00 pm Eastern at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. A webcast of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the presentation and can be found here: https://journey.ct.events/view/52fa7420-313e-47f1-9df0-1def2f3ce797.

Mr. Gili will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested investors should contact H.C. Wainwright to schedule an in-person meeting. For more information, please visit the conference website at: https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced and packaged approximately 3 million pounds of U3O8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy has begun development and construction activities at Shirley Basin, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur-Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur-Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.

Contact Information

Valerie Kimball

IR Director

Valerie.kimball@ur-energy.com

720-460-8534

SOURCE: Ur-Energy Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/ur-energy-presents-at-the-27th-annual-h.c.-wainwright-global-investment-conferen-1068505