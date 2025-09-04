Green Mountain Names Mike Lambert as Chief Executive Officer; Co-Founder Jim Jacobs Appointed Executive Chairperson of the Board

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Green Mountain Technology, (dba Green Mountain), a leading technology-enabled services company, announced today the appointment of Mike Lambert as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Lambert, an 18-year veteran of Green Mountain, most recently served as the company's Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Founded in 1999, Green Mountain has established itself as the trusted advisor to the largest parcel shippers in North America. Leading brands rely on the company's innovative data solutions and expert teams to optimize last-mile delivery experiences and reduce associated costs.

A Memphis native, Lambert brings deep operational expertise and a strong track record of leadership to his new role. His appointment reflects Green Mountain's continued focus on strategic growth, innovation, and delivering industry-leading return on investment to its customers.

In conjunction with Lambert's promotion, the company announced that Jim Jacobs, Green Mountain Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), has been named Executive Chairman of the Board. Jacobs will continue in his role as CCO while taking on additional responsibilities as Executive Chairman. A lifelong Memphian, Jacobs has played a foundational role in the company's growth and evolution since its inception.

"Mike's vision, commitment to excellence, and deep understanding of our business make him the right leader for Green Mountain's next chapter," said Jim Jacobs. "Together, with our talented leadership team, we're poised to expand our impact and continue delivering the exceptional value our clients have come to expect."

As CEO, Lambert will report directly to Jacobs and work closely with the company's executive team to implement strategic initiatives, scale operations, and further strengthen customer partnerships. Since joining Green Mountain in 2007, Lambert has been an essential leader in the development and execution of Green Mountain's Parcel Spend Management solution.

"I am honored to take on the role of CEO at Green Mountain. For 18 years, I have been blessed to lead and support the highest quality team members dedicated to providing unrivaled value to the world's most recognizable brands. As the gold standard and founder of Parcel Spend Management, I am excited to lead our team through our next phase of transformative innovation and growth in logistics optimization and transportation spend management solutions."

About Green Mountain

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Green Mountain is a technology-enabled services company serving the largest parcel shippers in North America. The company partners with global brands to build better data, streamline logistics operations, and deliver smarter, more cost-effective final-mile delivery solutions.

Contact Information

Mary Clark Navarro

Marketing Manager

mcnavarro@greenmt.com

901-616-4924

SOURCE: Green Mountain

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/green-mountain-names-mike-lambert-as-chief-executive-officer-co-1068604