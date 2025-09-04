Anzeige
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
WKN: 1717 | ISIN: SEXXXXXXXXX1
PR Newswire
04.09.2025 00:06 Uhr
IKEA to open first New Zealand store on December 4th

MALMÖ, Sweden, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two years after the first shovel hit the ground in Sylvia Park, Auckland, Ingka Group, the largest IKEA retailer, has announced that it will open its first store in New Zealand on December 4th, 2025.

IKEA Store Front

In just three months, IKEA will officially say 'Kia ora' to New Zealanders, and to mark the "save the date" announcement, the furniture retailer has installed its iconic wordmark on the side of the Sylvia Park store in Auckland.

"The interest and anticipation for IKEA in New Zealand can be felt all the way to Sweden, and we are very humbled by it," says Tolga Öncu, Ingka Retail Manager (COO) at IKEA Retail (Ingka Group). "Welcoming a new country to the IKEA family always brings special emotions, and we could not be more excited to meet the Kiwis soon and support them in achieving their needs and dreams for life at home."

Alongside the 34,000 m² store, IKEA will, for the first time when entering a new market, launch 29 convenient Pick-Up Points nationwide with home delivery. Over 7,500 items from the IKEA range are available to people throughout New Zealand.

When it opens, New Zealand will become the first new market for the largest IKEA retailer since 2021, when a store was opened in Ljubljana, capital of Slovenia.

The expansion into New Zealand is part of a broader investment strategy aimed at making IKEA even more accessible worldwide. In total, more than EUR 5 billion will be invested by FY27 in opening new locations and optimizing the existing ones across many markets.

Facts about the first IKEA store in New Zealand:

  • The store will be large-format, approximately 34,000 m² in size, making it larger than the average IKEA store globally.
  • The new IKEA store will feature a Swedish Restaurant and Bistro serving meatballs and hot dogs, also available in plant-based versions, alongside local dishes.
  • A rooftop solar PV system will supply approximately 50% of the store's energy, with the remainder purchased from New Zealand's renewable energy sources.
  • The store's 3,000+ LED lights are individually controlled to reduce energy usage.
  • Twenty-five electric vehicle charging stations will be available for customers in the car park, plus "last mile" EV chargers on-site for delivery trucks and vans.
  • A Buy Back service will be available at IKEA Sylvia Park, making rehoming furniture easier and more sustainable.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763659/IKEA_NZ_Store_Front.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2609634/IKEA_Logo.jpg

IKEA Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ikea-to-open-first-new-zealand-store-on-december-4th-302545404.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
