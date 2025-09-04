Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 956086 | ISIN: KR7000880005 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HANWHA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HANWHA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.09.2025 02:06 Uhr
207 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hanwha Power Systems, Supply of CO2 MVR compressors to a combined cycle power plant utilizing CCUS in Europe

  • CO2 MVR compressors, efficiently supplying thermal energy for carbon capture while reducing overall plant energy use and OPEX.
  • Gi-hoon Do, Head of equipment business division, "With proven compressor technology for core CCUS processes, Hanwha Power Systems aims to be a key partner in achieving global carbon neutrality."

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanwha Power Systems announced that it has signed a supply contract last month to deliver CO2 Mechanical Vapor Recompression (MVR) compressors for a major Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) facility to be applied at a new combined-cycle power plant in Europe.

CO2 MVR compressors

The compressors to be supplied for this project play a critical role in enhancing energy efficiency. By compressing low-pressure steam and converting it into high-temperature steam for reuse, the MVR system enables significant reductions in both energy consumption and operating expenditure (OPEX) through efficient heat recovery.

This project is particularly significant as it introduces CCUS technology to a next-generation combined-cycle power plant designed to minimize carbon emissions. With a facility structure that allows for real-time capture and treatment of CO2 emissions, the plant is expected to serve as a milestone in driving industrial decarbonization. Commercial operations are scheduled to begin at the end of 2028.

Within the CO2 capture process, Hanwha Power Systems' MVR compressors ensure system reliability by supplying stable high-temperature steam to the stripper, a crucial unit that separates CO2 from amine solutions. By reusing low-temperature steam generated during the process, the system maintains continuous capture cycles while reducing overall plant energy consumption and operating costs.

Through the supply of compressors for CCUS applications, Hanwha Power Systems has further expanded its business portfolio into the low-carbon power generation market. In addition to carbon capture, the company offers a full lineup of CO2 compression solutions exceeding 150 bar, supporting storage (enhanced oil recovery (EOR), sequestration), utilization, and transportation - enabling customers to access comprehensive solutions across the entire CCUS value chain.

Gi-hoon Do, Head of Equipment Business Division at Hanwha Power Systems, stated that "This project demonstrates our proven competitiveness in the emerging field of CCUS and positions us as a trusted technology leader. Moving forward, Hanwha Power Systems will continue to leverage its technological expertise and execution capabilities to be a key partner in achieving global carbon neutrality goals."


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2762159/CO__MVR_compressors.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2509483/Hanwha_Power_Systems_RGB_43_EH_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hanwha-power-systems-supply-of-co-mvr-compressors-to-a-combined-cycle-power-plant-utilizing-ccus-in-europe-302543847.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.