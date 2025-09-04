Anzeige
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
Amorepacific Debuts at IFA 2025, Unveils New Beauty Device

Beauty device brand 'makeON' to showcase new micro-LED mask

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorepacific will participate in IFA 2025 for the first time, the world's leading consumer electronics trade show, taking place in Berlin, Germany, from September 5. At the show's Beauty Hub (Hall 17), Amorepacific will unveil 'ONFACE,' a premium micro-LED mask from its AI-powered beauty device brand 'makeON.'

Left: makeON 'ONFACE,' Amorepacific's new micro-LED mask, making its debut at IFA 2025/ Top right: makeON 'Skin Light Therapy 3S' / Bottom Right: makeON 'Gem Sono Therapy Relief'

Making its global debut at IFA, ONFACE is designed to deliver consistent, even light across the face through 3,770 ultra-thin micro surface-emitting LEDs. With its single-panel LED design and flexible, lightweight materials, the mask fits closely with facial contours for maximum effectiveness. ONFACE's ex vivo test results confirmed that elastin in the skin's deeper layers increased by up to 1,690%[1], while also demonstrating comprehensive improvements in skin condition, including visibly reduced pore volume, refined texture, and greater skin density. The product is scheduled for official launch in Korea in October 2025.

The company's Beauty Hub booth will also showcase makeON's latest beauty devices - the 'Skin Light Therapy 3S' and 'Gem Sono Therapy Relief.' Skin Light Therapy 3S, a smart beauty device launched in March, analyzes skin condition in just three seconds and provides personalized care solutions. Backed by Amorepacific's 80 years of expertise and cutting-edge technology, the device drew strong attention at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. Gem Sono Therapy Relief, launched in April, is a gentle, low-irritant[2] device that utilizes ultrasonic vibrations at a frequency of three million cycles per second. Equipped with Amorepacific's proprietary 'Infinity Sono Tech,' it helps the absorption of active ingredients deep into the skin.

"Unveiling makeON's ONFACE for the first time worldwide at IFA 2025 is a significant milestone for Amorepacific," said Hyojung Joo, Head of Digital Strategy Division at Amorepacific. "We will continue to introduce innovative beauty devices that inspire new skincare routines to customers around the globe."

makeON, Amorepacific's beauty device brand, was established in 2011 to deliver professional skincare results at home. Based on its proprietary LHIM Technology (Light, Heat, Ion, and Motion), the brand offers a range of solutions including light therapy masks and ultrasonic care devices. Today, makeON is expanding globally and advancing its connected beauty ecosystem by integrating devices and services to provide more personalized skincare experiences.

[1] The rate of increase in elastin production of the product application group compared to the UVB control group: Based on human skin tissue ex vivo model test; results observed after a single 9-minute session of UVB exposure and use of ONFACE, with a subsequent three-day, once-daily application of a skin-brightening product

[2] Certified Low-Irritation Head


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763407/Press_Release__Amorepacific_Debuts_at_IFA_2025__Unveils_New_Beauty_Device_F.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1607411/Amore_Pacific_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amorepacific-debuts-at-ifa-2025-unveils-new-beauty-device-302544728.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
