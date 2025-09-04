

EQS Newswire / 04/09/2025 / 10:54 UTC+8

Cross-Era Intelligent Economy Operator Virtual Mind Holding announces funding agreement with GEM Global Yield.

Virtual Mind Holding (HKG: 1520), an innovative enterprise focused on the intelligent economy sector, which drives cross-era intelligent economic operations and business model innovation through IP + AI + Web3, has secured a Share Subscription Facility (SSF) of up to HKD $225 million with GEM Global Yield LLC SCS. The agreement, announced on Friday, allows VMH to draw down funds in tranches over a three-year period in exchange for issuing new shares to GEM. There is no minimum drawdown obligation. The SSF provides VMH with working capital at its discretion.

Drawdowns will occur at a price equivalent to 90% of the average closing bid price during the 15-day pricing period, with VMH having the right to set a minimum drawdown price and put a floor price on each drawdown, as long as GEM will not become a connected person or trigger any mandatory general offer obligation under the Hong Kong Takeovers Code. In consideration for the SSF, VMH will issue warrants to GEM to subscribe shares at HK$1.97 per share, for up to 31 million shares, with an 18 months' term. VMH Chairman Mei Weiyi stated that this funding will allow VMH to execute its growth strategy and accelerate the commercialisation of its cutting-edge technology solutions as well as its overseas business expansion particularly in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. 04/09/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

