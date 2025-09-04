São Paulo, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - Winline Technology, a global provider of smart energy solutions, showcased its latest innovations at The Smarter E South America, South America's largest renewable energy exhibition, held from August 26-28 at the São Paulo Norte Expo Center. Demonstrating its commitment to supporting high-quality smart energy infrastructure development across global markets, Winline Technology featured three key product lines: technologically advanced power modules, high-efficiency DC fast chargers, and energy storage modules that rank among the industry's top in sales volume. With an expanding product portfolio and growing influence, Winline Technology is strengthening global partnerships by delivering robust, high-quality solutions tailored to local markets.





At the exhibition site, Winline Technology's booth was arranged into three smart energy sections highlighting key features. The "EV Charger Section" focused on high-efficiency fast-charging technology, demonstrating the significant improvements in charging speed and user experience. The "Power Module Section" showcased multiple high-performance charging modules, highlighting the company's strong expertise in core component R&D. The "Energy Storage Section," centered around the Mars-125KT PCS module, provided global customers with international energy storage solutions. These three sections respectively displayed cutting-edge technological products in the smart energy solutions system from the dimensions of modules, chargers, and energy storage, offering robust support for the rapid development of global smart energy.

The Electree Olive 240kW DC Charger made its debut at the exhibition, redefining the electric vehicle charging experience with its breakthrough ultra-slim design. Engineered for flexible deployment across urban hubs, highway rest areas, and other high-demand scenarios, the system significantly improves space utilization without compromising power. Its innovative cooling duct design reduces operational noise to below 65dB, ensuring a quiet and comfortable charging environment. Built with fully potted high-efficiency modules and robust stainless steel enclosure, the charger achieves a conversion efficiency of over 96% while delivering reliable performance and extended service life even under challenging environmental conditions.





Compatible with advanced liquid cooling technology, the charger supports a peak output of 600A per plug and features a 24-inch smart display that enables dynamic advertising-creating new revenue opportunities for operators. The system also incorporates AI-based interactive capabilities and a multi-language user interface, significantly elevating the user experience. With support for OCPP 2.0 smart management protocols and integrated multi-currency payment systems, the station provides a future-proof, globally scalable charging solution.

Also, Winline Technology presented the Cactus 30-40kW DC Charging Station-a cost-optimized solution developed for the global market. Compatible with 99.9% of electric vehicle models, it offers versatile mounting options including wall and pole installations, and supports a variety of activation methods such as plug-and-charge, RFID authentication, and mobile app control. Boasting IP55 and IK10 protection ratings, the Cactus series is designed to perform reliably in diverse outdoor settings, emphasizing durability and ease of use.





Winline Technology has launched a series of high-performance power modules for the new energy and power electronics sectors, dedicated to providing efficient and reliable solutions for global charging infrastructure, energy storage, and multi-energy complementary scenarios. The UXR100040B and UXR100030B exhibited this time are specifically designed for chargers, featuring ultra-high full-load temperature, ultra-wide constant power range, high efficiency, high reliability, and low noise. The UXC95050B is a high-frequency isolated bidirectional DC/DC module that supports ultra-wide voltage and ultra-high efficiency, suitable for energy storage, PV-storage-charging, and other scenarios requiring bidirectional energy interaction. The UXG1K022 is a bidirectional AC/DC conversion module with a wide voltage range and high power density, suitable for V2G, energy storage, and battery echelon utilization. The UXC100040 is a high-power unidirectional DC/DC module with wide input and output ranges and high protection, widely used in PV-storage-charging, multi-vehicle charging stations, and mobile charging scenarios. This product series fully meets the diverse needs of modern global energy systems for efficient, intelligent, and reliable power modules.

High-power commercial and industrial energy storage converter module offers three major advantages: high efficiency and intelligence, flexible application, and grid friendliness. It is particularly suitable for commercial and industrial energy storage scenarios that pursue low levelized cost of energy, and its market shipment volume ranks among the industry leaders. The Mars-125KT PCS series has passed multiple authoritative certifications, including GB/T 34120, GB/T 34120 test reports, third-party high and low voltage ride-through tests, CE safety and EMC certifications, and has obtained EU EN50549 grid connection approval. It can cover application requirements in numerous countries, demonstrating multi-country applicability and serving as an international energy storage solution.

Winline Technology reaffirms its role as an industry leader by driving innovation in charging infrastructure, promoting cutting-edge Chinese technologies internationally, and fostering worldwide partnerships to facilitate intelligent, secure, and highly efficient energy transition.





