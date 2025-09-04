IXOPAY Strengthens Customer Experience Leadership with Appointment of Angie Okelberry and Benjamin Canova

Operational and payments expertise combine to help merchants realize the full power of orchestration.

LEHI, UT / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / IXOPAY , a global leader in enterprise-grade payment orchestration, today announced the appointments of Angie Okelberry as Vice President, Global Customer Success & Support, and Benjamin Canova as Senior Director, Customer Strategy & Account Management. These appointments strengthen IXOPAY's commitment to delivering world-class customer experiences for merchants worldwide.

Okelberry brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across customer success, professional services, sales engineering, and product. In her new role, she will oversee IXOPAY's global customer success and support teams, ensuring merchants achieve measurable outcomes across their entire journey. Previously at Cornerstone, she led international teams delivering strategic planning and adoption initiatives for enterprise clients.

"At IXOPAY, customer success means helping merchants harness the full potential of payment infrastructure - from faster integrations to higher approval rates and seamless expansion into new markets," said Angie Okelberry, VP Global Customer Success & Support at IXOPAY. "My focus is on building a customer experience that is proactive, data-driven, and rooted in advocacy. Our customers know they can trust us as a true partner who understands their business, anticipates their needs, and delivers outcomes that matter every day."

Canova joins IXOPAY from Louis Vuitton, where he was the founding Global Payment and Fraud Manager and built the company's first dedicated payments team. With more than a decade of experience across banking, PSPs, and retail, he is recognized as a payments expert with a unique perspective on the challenges merchants face in today's complex payments landscape. At IXOPAY, he will use this expertise to partner with enterprise merchants, align account strategy with business priorities, and help them realize greater efficiency and growth.

"Orchestration is the most exciting advancement in payments in the past decade," said Benjamin Canova, Sr. Director of Customer Strategy & Account Management at IXOPAY. "Having worked on the merchant side, I know firsthand that no single PSP can cover every method and market worldwide. That's why orchestration is essential - it gives enterprises the flexibility to scale without lock-in. IXOPAY delivers on the promise of orchestration, empowering merchants to manage payments end-to-end, from front office to back office, without becoming payment companies themselves. I'm excited to help IXOPAY customers turn payments into a strategic advantage."

"Angie and Benjamin bring a powerful combination of operational and payments expertise to help merchants unlock the full power of orchestration," said Suzanne Rudnitzki, Interim CEO of IXOPAY. "Together, they strengthen IXOPAY's ability to deliver growth, efficiency, and innovation for customers worldwide."

IXOPAY will be at Money20/20 in Las Vegas this October at booth #20055, meeting with merchants and partners to discuss the future of payment orchestration.

About IXOPAY

IXOPAY is the enterprise-grade global payment orchestration platform for businesses that demand scale, flexibility, and control. Orchestrating more than $40 billion in payments for customers across 30+ countries, IXOPAY combines one of the industry's most extensive adapter ecosystems with smart routing, tokenization, and full lifecycle tools, all through a single, vendor-agnostic API. By eliminating complexity and processor lock-in, IXOPAY turns payment infrastructure into a strategic advantage - enabling faster integrations, higher approval rates, and seamless expansion into new markets. Learn more at www.ixopay.com.

