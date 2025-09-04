Artificial Intelligence at the service of wealth advisors and their clients

Abbove, the European platform for collaborative and family-centered wealth planning, announces today the launch of Mia, its new artificial intelligence agent. Used by more than 1,100 advisors and deployed to over 37,000 families across Europe, Abbove takes a major step forward in its mission to reimagine the wealth advisory experience in the digital age.

Designed to enhance the capabilities of wealth advisors, family officers, and financial experts, Mia acts as an intelligent co-pilot. It simplifies the reading and analysis of complex estate documents, automatically extracts key information, and assists users in the understanding, enrichment, and structuring of wealth data.

"The launch of Mia opens an entirely new functional AI vertical on our platform, unlocking near-infinite possibilities for future development. It's a key milestone that brings us closer to our ambition of becoming the leading pan-European wealth planning platform."

- Guillaume Desclée, Founder CEO of Abbove

Natively integrated into the Abbove workspace, Mia reflects a long-standing vision: combining technology, collaboration, and wealth intelligence to deliver high-quality, long-term advisory experiences. With Mia, users save valuable time, increase the quality of their analysis, and can focus more on strategic decision-making and client relationships.

About Abbove

Abbove is a SaaS platform for holistic and collaborative wealth planning. It is used by over 1,100 professionals including private bankers, family officers, and accountants to support the wealth planning of more than 37,000 families across Europe. By centralizing, structuring, and modeling all wealth-related data including family structure, assets, liabilities, giftings, documents, and objectives the platform modernizes the advisory process, strengthens client relationships, and redefines the wealth planning experience. Operating across multiple European jurisdictions, Abbove is the reference solution for multigenerational wealth management.

www.abbove.com

