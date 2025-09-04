Forbo Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Johannes Huber to become new CEO of the Forbo Group



04-Sep-2025 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MEDIA RELEASE

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 53 OF THE SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION LISTING RULES The Board of Directors of Forbo Holding Ltd has appointed Johannes Huber as the new CEO of the Forbo Group. Johannes Huber succeeds Jens Fankhänel, who was unable to return to the position of CEO for health reasons and left the company at the end of April 2025. Forbo Group, Baar, September 4, 2025 Johannes Huber is the designated CEO of the Forbo Group. He will take up his role on January 1, 2026. The 53-year-old Austrian currently heads the Diamond Systems Business Unit at Hilti AG, the global construction industry supplier based in Schaan, Liechtenstein, and is a member of the Group Executive Management Team at Hilti AG. Johannes Huber started his professional career in 1997 at the Drees & Sommer AG project management and control company in Germany, after which he changed to the Boston Consulting Group, a consulting company where he specialized in strategy and optimization projects for industrial companies. He has held various management positions at Hilti AG since 2005. Johannes Huber studied civil engineering at the Vienna University of Technology and earned his Master of Business Administration from INSEAD in Fontainebleau. Bernhard Merki, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Forbo Holding Ltd, says: "We are delighted about Johannes Huber's appointment as new CEO. His impressive track record at Hilti AG, particularly in terms of growth, innovation and employee development, as well as his extensive knowledge of the global construction industry, convinced us that he is the ideal candidate to continue the successful development of the Forbo Group." It had already been announced at the end of June that Andreas Jaeger, currently CFO and CEO ad interim of the Forbo Group, would be leaving the company at the end of October 2025 to take on a new professional challenge (see media release dated June 30, 2025). Upon the publication of the half-year results on July 29, 2025, Forbo announced that it would fill the position of CFO on an interim basis before Andreas Jaeger's departure in order to ensure the company's seamless, stable management. It is now confirmed that Peter Germann will assume the role of CFO from Andreas Jaeger on an interim basis from October 1, 2025, thereby strengthening the Executive Board of the Forbo Group. It is planned that Peter Germann will hold his interim role until he hands it over to the future CFO. Peter Germann spent nearly 30 years working at the EMS Group as its Chief Financial Officer and stepped down in 2024 after reaching normal retirement age. Prior to that, Peter Germann worked for the Arbonia Forster Group, among others. Bernhard Merki, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Forbo Holding Ltd, says: "Peter Germann has extensive, profound expertise and experience. Over the course of his long, successful career, he has demonstrated a keen ability to swiftly analyze complex tasks and provide the momentum needed to drive them forward. The Board of Directors is therefore very pleased that Peter Germann is taking on the role of CFO of the Forbo Group on an interim basis and would like to thank him in advance for his efforts." More information: forbo.com/en/investors MEDIA RELEASE (FULL VERSION PDF FILE) About Forbo

Forbo is a leading producer of floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, as well as belts for power transmission and lightweight conveyor technology. For its clients, the company offers tailored solutions that stand out for their functionality, quality, design, and sustainability. The company employs about 5,200 people and has an international network of 25 sites with production and distribution, 6 fabrication centers, and 47 sales organizations in a total of 39 countries around the world. The company generated net sales of CHF 1,122.0 million in the 2024 business year. The company is headquartered in Baar in the canton of Zug, Switzerland.



The Group company Forbo Holding Ltd is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (security number 354151, ISIN CH0003541510, Bloomberg FORN SW, Reuters FORN.S). Contact person:

Andrea Leiser

Head Corporate Marketing and Communications

Phone +41 58 787 25 73

www.forbo.com

End of Inside Information