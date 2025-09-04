TOKYO, Japan, Sept 4, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Honda) will begin sales in Japan of the all-new Prelude tomorrow, on September 5, 2025.Inspired by the image of gliders soaring freely and boundlessly through the open sky, Honda developed the all-new Prelude under the grand concept of "Unlimited Glide," striving for a vehicle that evokes the uplifting sensation of gliding gracefully through the air and extraordinary experience that people do not have in their everyday lives. Equipped with a further advanced e:HEV, original Honda hybrid system, this model will become the "prelude" for future Honda specialty sports models in the electrified era.All-new Prelude information website: https://www.honda.co.jp/PRELUDE/ (Japanese)Sales plan (monthly, in Japan): 300 unitsKey features of all-new PreludeExterior designThe all-new Prelude features a low, sharp front nose and smooth, yet expressive body lines, which contribute to the uplifting sensation of gliding through the air, as well as a low and wide stance that evokes a sense of dynamic driving. The headlight design expresses the soaring momentum, consisting of a wing-like multifunction light which features finely molded stripes that ascend outward, as well as Adaptive Driving Beam and Active Cornering Light, which enhances visibility during nighttime driving.Moreover, a smooth and clean roofline was achieved by eliminating roof molding with the use of laser brazing technology to produce the roof and the adoption of a glass-printed antenna. The blue accents at the lower center of the front and rear fascias create an elegant flow and the low and sporty stance of the vehicle, representing the grand concept of "Unlimited Glide." In addition, the exterior styling features meticulous attention to detail, including the flush outer door handles and a black chrome grille louver.Interior designDesign evoking the uplifting sensation of gliding through the air was also applied to the interior of the all-new Prelude, ensuring a comfortable space not only for the driver but the front passenger as well. The front seats were designed differently to suit separate needs: the driver's seat is shaped to hold the driver firmly in place, making it suitable for sporty driving, while the passenger seat offers comfort together with just the right amount of feeling of being enveloped.The concept of the all-new Prelude was expressed with the main interior color option- two-tone Blue and White - a color coordination with a high contrast of white and deep blue. The interior design evokes a sense of exclusivity through its fine detailing, such as the softly shaded white surface material that makes it irresistible to touch, the embroidered Prelude logo that enhances the joy of ownership, and the door lining designed in consideration of smooth leg movement during ingress and egress.Other unique interior design features, such as a low and horizontally expansive line of sight, a flat-bottom steering wheel, alloy paddle shifters, and full-graphic meters designed exclusively for Prelude, enhance a sense of anticipation for an exceptional driving experience this vehicle can offer.Package designAs a new-generation specialty car that offers new value to the customer, the all-new Prelude features a package design that achieves seemingly conflicting qualities -specialty and versatility. In order to realize the proportions worthy of a specialty sports model with a wide, low and smoothly sculpted body, the ratio of the tire outer diameter to overall vehicle height was set at approximately 50%, which has been the standard for sports cars. The tread-to-wheelbase ratio, which greatly affects dynamic performance of the vehicle, was set to achieve both straight-line stability and high cornering performance, referencing sports models Honda has designed in the past.In addition, a cargo space, with a large liftback opening that makes loading and unloading easy, is spacious enough to accommodate two medium-size suitcases*1. The standard 60/40 split rear seatbacks fold flat to greatly expand the available space, enough to accommodate larger items such as two golf bags with 9.5" top*2 or two surfboards*3. Moreover, the cargo space offers remarkable utility and versatility, featuring an underfloor storage compartment, convenient hooks, and a cargo floorboard that can be folded and held in place to serve as a cargo space divider to separate items in the front and the rear part of the cargo hold.*1 Suitcase below approximate measurements of 440mm (17 inches) in length, 240mm (9.5 inches) in width, and 670 mm (26 inches) in height. Some suitcases may not fit, depending on their shape.*2 Some golf bags may not fit, depending on their shape.*3 Shortboards with lengths below 1920mm (6 feet 3 5/8 inches). Some shortboards may not fit, depending on their shape.Dynamics- Honda S+ Shift: New e:HEV technology that stimulates all of the driver's sensesAll-new Prelude became the first model equipped with the original Honda e:HEV hybrid system with Honda S+ Shift control technology. The Honda S+ Shift emulates a virtual 8-speed transmission on the motor-driven e:HEV system (which has no mechanical transmission) and precisely controls the engine RPM during acceleration and deceleration to realize direct drive response and sharp gear shifting feel as if the vehicle features a stepped transmission system.Moreover, with the combination of the Active Sound Control (ASC) system, which enhances engine sound quality by offering a powerful engine sound in sync with engine RPM through the speaker system, and other technologies such as a highly responsive meter display system that operates in coordination with ASC, the Honda S+ Shift technology stimulates all of the driver's senses and provides exhilarating driving at the will of the driver, further "synchronizing" the driver and the vehicle.As a control inspired by the glider - the motif of the development concept - the all-new Prelude features a new Coasting Control for the first time among any Honda vehicle. The Coasting Control allows the vehicle to decelerate as if it were in neutral gear. For example, when the driver releases the accelerator early while approaching a red light, by moving the deceleration selector to (+) while in "D (drive) range," the need to re-accelerate will be reduced, alleviating driver burden of having to use both the accelerator and brake pedals.Furthermore, the all-new Prelude comes with three distinctive drive modes - Sport, GT and Comfort. By combining with the Honda S+ Shift control which accentuates the respective characteristics of each mode, drivers can enjoy six distinctive driving experiences. In addition, an "Individual" mode is also available, allowing the driver to customize the settings in six areas - powertrain, steering, suspension, meter display, engine sound, and adaptive cruise control - and enjoy driving in their personalized driving style.- Excellent driving performance as a hybrid vehicleHigh-strength steel was applied extensively to achieve both responsive handling and a smooth ride, and an aluminum front hood was adopted to realize body frames that combine rigidity and flexibility. As to aerodynamic characteristics, close attention was paid to the smallest aerodynamic design details to ensure consistent cornering feel will be achieved in the entire speed range, from low to high speeds.Based on the chassis of the Civic Type R, designed to pursue pure sports performance, the all-new Prelude features dedicated settings to achieve both responsive handling and a smooth ride, achieving a chassis befitting a specialty sports model.Key features include the following:- Dual-axis strut front suspension that delivers exceptional handling and road-hugging performance- Adaptive damper system (ADS) that precisely controls damping forces- High-response steering system that offers high rigidity and excellent handling with VGR*4- Driveshaft with uniform rigidity that suppresses torque steer and enhances steering stability- High-capacity front Brembo brakes that deliver linear braking feel and excellent fade resistance to enhance driver confidence- 19-inch large-diameter, high-rigidity wheels with a noise-reducing designIn addition, the all-new Prelude features the first application among all Honda models, of enhanced Honda Agile Handling Assist, which improves steering responsiveness and stability during cornering, with a newly extended range of application including braking. The enhanced Honda Agile Handling Assist enables seamless line-tracing from turn-in to corner exit, contributing to enhanced stability of vehicle behavior even in difficult situations such as obstacle avoidance.*4 Variable Gear RatioFor more details, please visit:https://global.honda/content/dam/site/global-en/newsroom-new/cq_img/news/2025/09/4250904eng-prelude/4250904eng-prelude.pdf