The Peppermint Hippo, known as one of the premier destinations for nightlife and adult entertainment, once again lived up to its reputation by hosting what witnesses describe as one of the most unforgettable bachelor parties in recent memory.

According to anonymous guests and onlookers, the groom-to-be celebrated his "last night as a single man" in true Las Vegas fashion-complete with VIP service, nonstop entertainment, and a night that "went way beyond expectations."

"It was one for the books," said one friend of the groom who attended. "The Peppermint Hippo knows exactly how to throw a bachelor party. Everything from the music to the performers to the VIP treatment made it feel like a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Another source close to the group added:

"Let's just say the groom won't forget this night anytime soon-and neither will we. It was wild, but in the best possible way."

Peppermint Hippo: The Ultimate Bachelor Party Destination

The Peppermint Hippo has built a reputation as the go-to venue for men looking to celebrate their final night of freedom. With its world-class performers, immersive atmosphere, and top-tier service, the Hippo specializes in bachelor parties designed to be bold, unforgettable, and completely unique to each guest.

Whether it's a small gathering of friends or an all-out Vegas style bash, the Peppermint Hippo offers custom experiences that turn bachelor parties into legendary memories.

With several locations nationwide, a Peppermint Hippo is either nearby or coming soon! Check out https://thepepperminthippo.com to book your night.

About The Peppermint Hippo

What began in Toledo Ohio in 2018, with founder Alan Chang's bold vision to reinvent gentlemen's entertainment, has since grown into one of the fastest-rising brands in nightlife. Starting as a single club with a fresh approach to hospitality and entertainment, Chang built the Peppermint Hippo concept on the idea that gentlemen's clubs could be luxurious, mainstream, and unforgettable.

That vision went global in November 2021, with the opening of the brand's flagship Las Vegas location-the only gentlemen's club on the Strip. The Vegas debut cemented Peppermint Hippo as a leader in the industry, showcasing state-of-the-art design, world-class performers, and an immersive experience unlike anything else in adult nightlife.

In just a few short years, Peppermint Hippo and its affiliated entities such as Las Toxícas have grown to 10 clubs nationwide, 8 proudly carrying the Peppermint Hippo name, each location delivers a signature blend of lavish design, elite entertainment, and unforgettable experiences, setting it apart from anything else in the industry.

Recently, the Peppermint Hippo entered into a LOI with Tradewinds Universal (OTCID: TRWD), an SEC fully reporting publicly traded company. Through this arrangement, Peppermint Hippo has outlined bold but achievable milestones-starting with the acquisition of a single club and building toward a multi-national conglomerate.

About Tradewinds Universal

Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTCID: TRWD) is an emerging conglomerate reshaping the future of adult hospitality and entertainment. In partnership with Peppermint Hippo, one of the fastest-growing brands in the space, TRWD is consolidating outdated and underperforming venues into a powerful network of high-value, Vegas-style destinations. With more than 3,000 clubs across the U.S. currently operating in a fragmented market, TRWD sees enormous potential to modernize and elevate the industry. This acquisition-driven growth strategy combines strong brand equity, operational expertise, and public market transparency to deliver a unique opportunity for investors. As TRWD scales its holdings and expands its portfolio, it is building not just a company, but a long-term growth platform that can rival the largest players in hospitality and entertainment.

