London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - Imagen Network (IMAGE), the decentralized AI-powered social platform, has revealed that its developer plans to acquire $150 million worth of Ethereum (ETH) to bolster the project's blockchain reserves. This move demonstrates a strategic effort to reinforce Imagen's foundation for scalable, AI-driven decentralized applications.

The Ethereum acquisition will provide Imagen Network with greater liquidity, enabling the platform to expand creator-centric tools, integrate advanced personalization engines, and scale infrastructure more efficiently. This initiative positions Imagen to better support its growing ecosystem of users, creators, and communities seeking secure, transparent, and high-performance decentralized engagement.

With this planned acquisition, Imagen Network reaffirms its commitment to combining robust blockchain resources with AI innovation. By building reserves in Ethereum, the project strengthens its long-term roadmap to deliver more reliable, scalable, and creator-friendly Web3 solutions.

About Imagen Network (IMAGE)

Imagen Network is a decentralized AI-powered social platform focused on building scalable, intelligent systems for creator engagement and community growth. By combining blockchain reserves with adaptive AI personalization, Imagen empowers creators and users to connect meaningfully in decentralized ecosystems.

