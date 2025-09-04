Kuros Biosciences AG: Kuros Biosciences announces changes in the Board of Directors

Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX listing rules

Kuros Biosciences announces changes in the Board of Directors

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, September 4, 2025 - Kuros Biosciences ("Kuros" or the "Company") a leader in next generation bone healing technologies, announces that Albert Arp has decided to resign from the Board of Directors with immediate effect for personal and professional reasons.

Oliver Walker was appointed as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee. Kimberley Elting was appointed as member of the Audit and Risk Committee and as member and Chair of the Compensation and Nomination Committee.

The Board of Directors respects Albert Arp's decision and would like to thank him for his services and wishes him all the best for the future.

About Kuros Biosciences

Kuros Biosciences is on a mission to discover, develop and deliver innovative biologic technologies. With locations in the United States, Switzerland and the Netherlands, the company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The company's first commercial product, MagnetOsTM, is a unique advanced bone graft that has already been used across four continents. For more information on the company, its products and pipeline, visit kurosbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words "will" or "expect" or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic and financial factors. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.

