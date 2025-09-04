Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ALS5 | ISIN: CH0325814116 | Ticker-Symbol: YTSN
Tradegate
03.09.25 | 21:53
26,560 Euro
-0,90 % -0,240
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KUROS BIOSCIENCES AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KUROS BIOSCIENCES AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,52026,66003.09.
26,54026,60003.09.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.09.2025 07:10 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kuros Biosciences AG: Kuros Biosciences announces changes in the Board of Directors

Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX listing rules

Kuros Biosciences announces changes in the Board of Directors

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, September 4, 2025 - Kuros Biosciences ("Kuros" or the "Company") a leader in next generation bone healing technologies, announces that Albert Arp has decided to resign from the Board of Directors with immediate effect for personal and professional reasons.

Oliver Walker was appointed as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee. Kimberley Elting was appointed as member of the Audit and Risk Committee and as member and Chair of the Compensation and Nomination Committee.

The Board of Directors respects Albert Arp's decision and would like to thank him for his services and wishes him all the best for the future.

For further information, please contact:
Kuros Biosciences AG

Alexandre MüllerDaniel Geiger
Investor RelationsChief Financial Officer
Tel +41 43 268 32 31Tel +41 44 733 47 41
IR@kurosbio.com (mailto:IR@kurosbio.com)daniel.geiger@kurosbio.com (mailto:daniel.geiger@kurosbio.com)

About MagnetOs
Growing bone with MagnetOsTM gives surgeons confidence where it matters most - delivering predictable fusion outcomes.1 In a Level I human clinical study published in Spine, MagnetOs achieved nearly twice the fusion rate (79% vs. 47%) of autograft in posterolateral fusions (PLFs).1 Among active smokers - who made up 1 in 5 patients - the fusion difference between MagnetOs and autograft was even more dramatic.*†1,2 MagnetOs grows bone on its own thanks to NeedleGripTM - a proprietary submicron surface technology that harnesses the immune system to stimulate bone growth, without added cells or growth factors.‡§3-8 Ready-to-use, easy to mold, and reliably staying put9, MagnetOs carries no intrinsic risk of human tissue-related disease transmission and is FDA cleared for use throughout the spine, including interbody procedures.5-8

Indications Statement
Please refer to the instructions for use for your local region for a full list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions.

About Kuros Biosciences
Kuros Biosciences is on a mission to discover, develop and deliver innovative biologic technologies. With locations in the United States, Switzerland and the Netherlands, the company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The company's first commercial product, MagnetOsTM, is a unique advanced bone graft that has already been used across four continents. For more information on the company, its products and pipeline, visit kurosbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words "will" or "expect" or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic and financial factors. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.

* 19 of initial 100 patients were active smokers.
† Radiographic fusion data of the smoker subgroup were not statistically analyzed as a subgroup and were not included in the peer-reviewed publication of the study.2
Results from in vitro or in vivo laboratory testing may not be predictive of clinical experience in humans. For important safety and intended use information please visit kurosbio.com.
§ MagnetOs is not cleared by the FDA or TGA as an osteoinductive bone graft.
MagnetOs must also be used with an intervertebral body fusion device cleared by FDA for use with a bone void filler. MagnetOs Flex Matrix must be hydrated with BMA & mixed with autograft in posterolateral spine & intervertebral disc space. MagnetOs Granules must be hydrated with blood in the intervertebral disc space.

  1. Stempels, et al. Spine. 2024;49(19):1323-1331.
  2. van Dijk, LA. 24th SGS Annual Meeting (Swiss Society of Spinal Surgery). Basel, Switzerland. Aug 2024.
  3. van Dijk, et al. eCM. 2021;41:756-73.
  4. van Dijk, et al. J Immunol Regen Med. 2023;19:100070.
  5. Instructions for Use (IFU) MagnetOs Granules.
  6. Instructions for Use (IFU) MagnetOs Putty.
  7. Instructions for Use (IFU) MagnetOs Easypack Putty.
  8. Instructions for Use (IFU) MagnetOs Flex Matrix.
  9. Data on file. MagnetOs Putty and MagnetOs Easypack Putty.

Attachment

  • Kuros Biosciences_Press Release_Board_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7de9422d-a46e-4ac6-84ab-724961a93792)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.