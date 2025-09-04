Edtech Leader Wooclap Raises $29 Million From Impact Expansion to Accelerate International Growth and Spearhead Innovation in Active Pedagogy

Wooclap's active pedagogy platform is used by over 50 million learners globally. The $29 million funding round was led by Impact Expansion, an impact fund focused on education, health and climate.

BRUSSELS, BE / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Wooclap, a leading EdTech company today announces a $29 million investment round led by Impact Expansion, a $175 million private equity fund specializing in growth capital and buy-out for mission-driven businesses.

Wooclap raises $29 million:

Sebastien Lebbe co-founder and chairman of Wooclap and Baudouin Corman CEO of Wooclap raised €25 million from Impact Expansion to accelerate international growth and spearhead innovation in active pedagogy

Wooclap: Transforming learning through engagement

Wooclap's platform enables higher education institutions and corporations to boost learner engagement and retention in both in-person and online settings. By turning passive lectures into interactive experiences, Wooclap empowers educators and trainers with tools to make learning more active, efficient, and impactful.

Already trusted by over 50 million learners, Wooclap has become a global reference in active pedagogy.

Scaling internationally in education and corporate learning

With Impact Expansion's backing, Wooclap will accelerate its international growth, with a strong focus on the North American higher education market and the corporate learning sector. Just as critically, the investment will enable Wooclap to lead the next wave of innovation in active pedagogy by further developing AI-powered features that enhance learner engagement.

"Active engagement is at the heart of every successful learning experience, and empowering educators is the key to making that possible," said Baudouin Corman, CEO of Wooclap. "We're proud of our team, our community of users, and our partners who bring this vision to life every day in classrooms and training rooms around the world. With Impact Expansion by our side, we are ready to accelerate our growth, drive innovation, and partner with educators to shape the future of active learning."

Wooclap's pedagogical excellence and co-construction approach with education experts have made it the platform of choice for organizations around the world. Recognized for its educational relevance, ease of use, and seamless integration into other reference tools, Wooclap has become a standard for interactive learning. From leading universities to global companies, organizations across sectors use Wooclap to transform passive audiences into active participants and deliver measurable impact at scale.

"Since day one, we've believed that every learner should be empowered to take an active role in their learning," said Sébastien Lebbe, co-founder and chairman of Wooclap. "This investment brings us closer to that vision and gives us the means to continue building tools that truly support educators and learning designers around the world."

Impact Expansion was drawn to Wooclap's unique combination of pedagogical depth, product quality, and global ambition.

"We're thrilled to back a company and a team that combines tech excellence and pedagogical depth with measurable impact on learning. Wooclap is redefining the way knowledge is shared and absorbed, providing immediate value to teachers and instructors to achieve their mission," said Gilles Davignon and Karen de Vits, Managing Director and Investment Manager at Impact Expansion.

With this new funding and a continued commitment to pedagogical innovation, Wooclap is set to bring its vision of active learning to even more institutions and learners around the world. New partners will join the ranks of leading organizations such as Sorbonne University, University of Sheffield andDuke University, as well as large organisations like Dior, Pernod Ricard, Onepoint and the Red Cross for their learning & development programs, all of whom trust Wooclap to power more engaging, effective learning experiences.

About Wooclap

Wooclap is an EdTech platform that turns any class or training session into an interactive and engaging experience. Founded in 2015 in Brussels by Sébastien Lebbe and Jonathan Alzetta, with the support of Olivier Verdin, Wooclap's mission is to make learning more effective by placing the learner at the center of the process. Based on cognitive science, the platform offers dozens of interactive activities (multiple-choice questions, polls, word clouds, brainstorms, image annotations, etc.) that help capture learners' attention, measure their understanding in real time, and strengthen skills acquisition.

Intuitive and powerful, Wooclap integrates seamlessly with existing tools (LMS, PowerPoint, Microsoft Teams, etc.) and is now used by tens of millions of teachers, trainers, students, and professionals.

Wooclap is also behind Wooflash, a complementary microlearning app powered by AI and spaced repetition, designed to help learners retain knowledge more effectively and build long-term understanding.

Learn more: www.wooclap.com and www.woo flash.com

About Impact Expansion

Impact Expansion is a European investment fund dedicated to companies with strong social and environmental impact. Sponsored by KOIS, a pioneer in impact investing, Impact Expansion provides growth or buyout capital to innovative scale-ups, particularly in the fields of health, education & climate. Learn more: www.impact-expansion.com

SOURCE: Wooclap

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/edtech-leader-wooclap-raises-29-million-from-impact-expansion-to-accelerate-international-1068530