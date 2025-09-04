A new test curve for determining solar panels' breaking point from hail uses a broader spectrum of impact energies and testing products.From pv magazine USA A new hail test for solar panels shoots small to large hailstones at solar panels while aimed to more accurately determine the panel's breaking point. Introduced by VDE Americas, the "Hail Resiliency Curve Test" simulates real-world hailstorm conditions where solar panels face numerous impacts from a range of hailstone sizes and wind speeds during severe hailstorms. The test involves firing a series of small to large hailstones at solar ...

