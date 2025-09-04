LDH JAPAN Inc.: PSYCHIC FEVER of LDH JAPAN Storms SUMMER SONIC, One of World's Legendary Music Festivals

- Delivering Powerful Performance That Underscores Their Status as Global Artists -

TOKYO, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LDH JAPAN Inc.'s seven-member global boy group PSYCHIC FEVER made their long-awaited debut at SUMMER SONIC 2025, Japan's premier international music festival. Performing on August 16 at Makuhari Messe (Chiba) and August 17 at Expo '70 Commemorative Park (Osaka), the group captivated the audience with a commanding set that turned the venues into scenes of pure euphoria.

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108573/202508284261/_prw_PI4fl_P1o8s196.jpg

Since their 2022 debut, PSYCHIC FEVER has focused primarily on overseas activities, appearing at major festivals and events around the world. In February this year, they successfully completed their first U.S. tour across six cities, earning strong acclaim in the birthplace of entertainment.

Notably, Forbes U.S. praised the group, writing: "J-pop group PSYCHIC FEVER doesn't look like your typical pop boy band." Highlighting their individuality and diversity, the article positioned them as one of the most intriguing acts to emerge from Japan, citing their unique style and aesthetic reminiscent of 1990s-2000s hip-hop and R&B crews.

At SUMMER SONIC, many of the audience were seeing the group live for the first time, and PSYCHIC FEVER rose to the occasion with a dynamic 11-song set that left a lasting impression.

The performance opened with "Reflection," their latest track blending 90s-00s classic R&B with the atmospheric tones of UK DrillnB. Rather than relying on a bombastic opener, the group chose a groove-driven song that exuded confidence and refinement, immediately drawing the audience into their world.

One of the most electrifying highlights came with their breakout hit "Just Like Dat feat. JP THE WAVY," which has amassed over 290 million views on TikTok. With its Miami Bass and Atlanta Bass-inspired groove, the song's minimalist yet edgy structure has resonated with listeners since its release. As soon as the intro dropped, the crowd erupted, and by the pre-chorus, a spontaneous sing-along had begun. By the time the chorus hit, the entire arena was shouting "Just Like Dat!" in unison, achieving a powerful synergy between artist and audience.

The set also featured "Paradise," produced for their U.S. tour earlier this year. Combining disco influences of the 1980s with the revived global wave of Japan's city pop, the song transformed the venue into a dance hall, with fans swaying freely to its breezy groove as the members lined up across the stage with smooth choreography.

Closing out the show was "What's Happenin'," another Miami/Atlanta Bass-infused anthem that channels strong Y2K vibes. The track served as a killer tune that showcased PSYCHIC FEVER's sharp hip-hop sensibilities and delivered an explosive finale worthy of SUMMER SONIC's climactic moments.

With their seamless fusion of dance, vocals, and rap, PSYCHIC FEVER commanded the stage with overwhelming energy, bringing their first SUMMER SONIC appearance to a triumphant close.

The group's true essence lies in the chemistry born from the clash and harmony of their seven distinct personalities -- a "chemical reaction" that sets them apart. Their stunning debut at SUMMER SONIC 2025 reasserted their presence both in Japan and abroad, fueling anticipation for their appearances at major global festivals to come. One thing is clear: PSYCHIC FEVER is a group the world cannot take its eyes off.

All images: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202508284261?p=images

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/psychic-fever-of-ldh-japan-storms-summer-sonic-one-of-worlds-legendary-music-festivals-302545915.html