BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

August 2025 Share Conversion

4 September 2025

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

The Company has received (in aggregate) the following share conversion requests from shareholders for the 31 August 2025 Share Conversion Date:

167,113 USD Shares to convert to GBP Shares

3,694 GBP Shares to convert to USD Shares

Conversions will take place as soon as practicable after the Company's month-end net asset value figures for August 2025 are released. Converting shareholders will be notified upon conversion taking place, which will be no later than 25 business days after 31 August 2025.

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001