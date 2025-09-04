London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - A new wave of social impact strategy is coming to Europe. Kokoro Consultancy, a forward-thinking agency blending corporate strategy with creativity and purpose, is officially entering the UK market to transform the way organizations engage with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) frameworks, and authentic impact storytelling.





Kokoro Consultancy Launches in UK to Redefine CSR and Impact Communications



Founded by Talal Al-Ayyar, a globally-minded strategist with a portfolio spanning cultural initiatives, sustainability campaigns, and brand partnerships, Kokoro aims to bridge the gap between Gulf creativity and Europe's progressive sustainability frameworks. Its mission? To help organizations turn impact into influence, aligning business objectives with meaningful contributions to society.

"Impact is no longer optional ... it's the new currency of trust," says Talal Al-Ayyar, Founder of Kokoro. "Our work is about crafting strategies that don't just look good on paper but make a measurable difference in people's lives, communities, and the planet. This is about redefining what leadership looks like in the age of responsibility."

With a proven track record in the Middle East; where Talal spearheaded one of the largest CSR activation supporting Kuwaiti athletes on their road to the Paris Olympics, contributing to a 6% increase in a leading financial institution's brand equity, Kokoro is now positioning itself at the center of Europe's sustainability conversation. The consultancy's approach integrates CSR program development, ESG advisory, impact-driven media strategies, and creative partnerships into a single, cohesive offering.

As part of its European entry strategy, Kokoro Consultancy is officially in discussions with leading UK procurement consultancies, strengthening its position for high-value tenders in social impact, sustainability, and community engagement projects. This step reflects Kokoro's ambition to become a trusted partner for corporations, governments, and organizations seeking to balance profitability with purpose.

Kokoro's service portfolio includes:

CSR & ESG Strategy Development

Press and Media Advisory for Social Impact Initiatives

Brand Partnerships and Cause Marketing Campaigns

Impact Reporting and Stakeholder Engagement

Sustainability Advisory

Al-Ayyar's unique perspective, shaped by a life between Kuwait, London, Washington D.C., and San Diego, and his deep-rooted belief in human-centered business, drive Kokoro's philosophy. The name "Kokoro", a Japanese concept meaning heart, mind, and soul-reflects the consultancy's commitment to authenticity and purpose in every engagement.

"Sustainability is no longer a corporate checkbox… it's a narrative, an identity, a responsibility," Al-Ayyar adds. "Kokoro exists to help brands tell that story with integrity and creativity."

For organizations seeking to lead with purpose, Kokoro represents a new benchmark for socially-conscious strategy in a rapidly changing global landscape.

