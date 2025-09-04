Valona Intelligence and A-INSIGHTS merge to redefine competitive and market intelligence

First platform uniting AI-driven market intelligence, quantitative industry data, and specialized industry expertise

HELSINKI, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valona Intelligence, the Forrester Wave leader in competitive and market intelligence solutions, and A-INSIGHTS, a rapidly growing market intelligence platform, today announced a strategic merger that creates an unparalleled intelligence solution for globally operating enterprises.

The joint offering integrates Valona's AI-powered real-time market insights and competitive analysis with A-INSIGHTS' deep quantitative expertise in market sizing, competitor financials, and trade flow analysis. The companies jointly serve 400+ global enterprises providing the depth and agility to make confident, data-driven decisions in rapidly shifting markets.

"This merger creates a new intelligence paradigm," said Kimmo Havu, Valona's CEO. "We're now bringing to market what the C-suite customers have been requesting for a long time: one source of truth that shows both where markets are heading and exactly how big their next opportunities are; the foresight they trust from Valona, now with the quantitative precision they need to act decisively."

"Our customers tell us they're making new strategy plans before the ink is dry on the previous one," said Jeroen Lustig, CEO and Co-founder of A-INSIGHTS. "Their real problem is not the uncertainty and volatility they are faced with, but a lack of process and infrastructure to keep up with it. That's our mission: to build the definitive foundation for the intelligence function, similar to what CRMs have become for commercial teams."

"The combined entity enters the global market from a position of strength," said Martin Henricson, Chairman of the Board of Valona. "Valona brings Forrester Wave leadership and AI capabilities, while A-INSIGHTS contributes unique industry datasets to deliver intelligence that enables organizations to understand and anticipate market opportunities in a world of increasing uncertainty."

About Valona Intelligence

Valona Intelligence is the #1 competitive and market intelligence platform for global enterprises. A Forrester Wave leader, trusted by Fortune 500 companies since 1999. While most intelligence solutions explain what already happened, Valona shows you what's coming: real-time analysis of competitor moves, market trends, and regulatory shifts before they reshape your industry. Valona's AI-powered competitive and market intelligence platform monitors global markets across 200,000+ verified sources, delivering the strategic clarity executives need to identify opportunities, mitigate risks, and outmaneuver competitors.

See more information at: valonaintelligence.com

About A-INSIGHTS

A-INSIGHTS is the intelligence partner for the global food industry, trusted by McCain, Royal FrieslandCampina, Ahold Delhaize, Puratos, and Savencia. We help companies move beyond chasing data by delivering always up-to-date insights that drive faster, smarter decisions. Built on three pillars-Consolidation, Creation, and Socialization-our platform and analyst support make it simple to centralize data, create impactful insights, and share them across the business. Since 2009, we've supported food companies worldwide in identifying risks earlier, spotting growth opportunities faster, and enabling decision-makers to act with confidence.

Learn more at: a-insights.eu

