Funding Circle Holdings plc: Half Year 2025 Results -6

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: Half Year 2025 Results 04-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Funding Circle Holdings plc Half Year 2025 Results STRATEGIC PROGRESS DRIVING STRONG, PROFITABLE GROWTH ON TRACK TO DELIVER MEDIUM TERM GUIDANCE Funding Circle Holdings plc ("Funding Circle" or the "Group") today announces results for the six months ended 30 June 2025. Lisa Jacobs, Funding Circle CEO, commented: "The first half of 2025 demonstrates the clear success of our strategy and execution, delivering another period of strong, profitable growth as we extended GBP1.1 billion in credit to UK businesses across our product suite. We achieved 17% revenue growth to GBP92.3 million and a significant increase in PBT to GBP6.0 million. Our Term Loans business delivered GBP12.7 million in PBT, driven by product innovation and continued operating leverage. Our FlexiPay and Cashback credit card products continue to scale rapidly, as we meet more of our customers' needs with well loved products. FlexiPay transactions were up 66% year-on-year with cumulative transactions now exceeding GBP1 billion since launch as businesses choose Funding Circle to borrow, pay later and spend. Our performance is underpinned by our great customer experience, powered by our proprietary data, technology and AI powered credit models. We are leveraging these strengths to deliver operating leverage in our Term Loans business whilst continuing to grow our newer cashflow products. Today, we continue to fulfil our mission of backing small businesses as a more meaningful part of our customers' lives, serving more of their needs, interacting with them more frequently and capturing a larger share of their financing. This gives us a clear platform for further growth. We remain on track to achieve our medium-term guidance of at least GBP200 million in revenue and at least GBP30 million in PBT in FY 2026 and are continuing our share buyback programme." H1 2025 H1 2024 GBPm GBPm Credit extended 1,111 918 Loans/Balances under management 2,829 2,858 Revenue 92.3 79.1 Profit/(loss) before taxation (pre exceptional items) 6.0 0.5 Profit/(loss) before taxation (post exceptional items) 6.0 (2.1) Unrestricted Cash 115.0 164.4

Financial Summary:

-- Credit extended grew 21% to GBP1,111m (H1 2024: GBP918m):

- Continued momentum in Term Loans originations, up 6% to GBP736m (H1 2024: GBP692m).

- Strong growth in FlexiPay and Cashback credit card transactions (collectively "FlexiPay"), increasing 66% to

GBP375m (H1 2024: GBP226m). -- Loans/Balances under management ("LuM") were broadly flat at GBP2,829m (FY 2024: GBP2,833m; H1 2024: GBP2,858m) and the

credit performance in both Term Loans and FlexiPay remains in line with expectations:

- Term Loans LuM of GBP2,660m ( FY 2024: GBP2,714m; H1 2024: GBP2,777m) reflects the repayment of legacy Covid

government-guaranteed loans.

- FlexiPay balances, which drive FlexiPay's revenue, increased 42% to GBP169m (FY 2024: GBP119m; H1 2024: GBP81m). -- Revenue was GBP92.3m, up 17% (H1 2024: GBP79.1m) with a healthy contribution from both Term Loans and FlexiPay. -- Strong profit growth, with profit before tax ("PBT") of GBP6.0m (H1 2024: GBP0.5m pre-exceptionals):

- Term Loans increased profitability with PBT of GBP12.7m (H1 2024: GBP9.2m pre-exceptionals) reflecting our ongoing

operating leverage.

- FlexiPay loss before tax pre-exceptionals narrowed to GBP6.7m (H1 2024: GBP8.7m loss) as the product continues to

scale. -- Unrestricted cash remained healthy at GBP115.0m (FY 2024: GBP150.5m), with the decrease due to the share buyback

programmes in the period, planned investment in FlexiPay and R&D in a new shorter term lending product, in line

with our capital allocation strategy. -- As at 30 June 2025, we have spent GBP53m purchasing and cancelling 50m shares out of the total GBP75m announced since

March 2024; GBP19m was spent in H1 2025 purchasing and cancelling 16.7m shares. The share buyback programme is

continuing.

Operational & Strategic Summary:

-- Leading UK online SME finance platform, with a simple and profitable business model.

-- Continued growth and innovation across our product suite:

Term Loans:

- Origination growth of 6% with PBT margins increasing from 13% to 17%, driven by product innovation and operating

leverage. - Grew breadth of Marketplace product set, monetising our distribution strength, and allowing us to serve more

customers' needs by extending credit to businesses via our partners. - Expansion of our shorter term lending proposition.

FlexiPay and Cashback credit card:

- Continued strong growth from both new and existing customers. The repeat nature of the product has resulted in over

80% of 2025 revenue coming from existing customers. Transactions grew 66% since H1 2024 and closing balances grew

42% to GBP169m since FY 2024. - Since the soft launch of Cashback credit card in H2 2024, continued steady uptake in users and borrower usage

exceeding expectations. - Collectively transactions from these products have surpassed GBP1bn since launch.

-- Robust and attractive returns through the cycle leading to strong ongoing investor demand:

- Annualised net returns to institutional investors on Term Loans consistently 5% above cost of capital.

- Forward lending commitments of GBP1.8bn across products with strong future pipeline.

Looking Ahead:

-- Our strategic priorities are focused on customer-led profitable growth:

- Get to yes: get the right product to the right business, through credit excellence and product improvements.

- Expand our audience: target new segments; deepen and expand our distribution channels.

- Scale our products: capitalise on the large market opportunity by focusing on refining and scaling our products

to drive growth and margin expansion.

- Build a seamless lifetime customer experience: deliver an exceptional experience throughout our customers'

lifetime journey with our expanded product set, as their trusted financial partner.

We have attractive growth opportunities and are on track to deliver our medium term guidance in 2026 of 15-20% revenue CAGR from FY23 and PBT margins of >15%, equating to:

- Revenue of at least GBP200m - Profit before tax of at least GBP30m

Board Changes:

The Company noted in the FY 2024 Annual Report and Accounts that there would be some upcoming changes in Board composition in respect of some of its long-tenured Directors.

In May 2025, Andrew Learoyd, the Chairman stepped down with Ken Stannard appointed as the new Chairman. We thank Andrew for his tireless commitment and steering of the Group since its very early days.

In June 2025, Geeta Gopalan, the Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee and Senior Independent Director stepped down and we want to thank her for her hard work and dedication to Funding Circle over a number of years. Helen Beck, the Chair of the Remuneration Committee has been appointed as Senior Independent Director.

In June 2025, Maeve Byrne was appointed as chair of the Audit Committee and, in August 2025, Richard Harvey was appointed chair of the Risk Committee. We welcome them both to the Board.

About us:

Funding Circle is the UK's leading SME finance platform. We operate in a large, attractive and growing market, with over GBP84bn of outstanding debt in the UK SME market and over GBP80bn of SME card transactions each year. Established in 2010, Funding Circle has extended c.GBP16bn in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK.

For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market and delivers robust and attractive returns.

Business review

Overview of the six months ended 30 June 2025

Building on our successful 2024, we are pleased to report that the Group continued to deliver strong revenue and profit growth in the first half of 2025.

The Group comprises two business units which are at different stages of maturity:

-- Term Loans - our more established business unit comprising longer-term loans used by SMEs for investment and

working capital needs; and -- FlexiPay and Cashback credit card (collectively "FlexiPay") - shorter-term cashflow products used for daily and

monthly spend meeting the shorter-term working capital needs of SMEs.

Originations and transactions (credit Balances under management extended) H1 2025 H2 2024 H1 2024 30 June 2025 31 December 2024 30 June 2024 GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Continuing operations Term Loans 736 715 692 2,660 2,714 2,777 FlexiPay 375 266 226 169 119 81 Total 1,111 981 918 2,829 2,833 2,858

Overall, credit extended in the half grew to GBP1.1bn, up 21% from H1 2024, with balances under management at GBP2.8bn and credit performance in line with management expectations.

30 June 2025 30 June 2024[1] United Kingdom United Kingdom Term Loans FlexiPay Total Term Loans FlexiPay Total GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Transaction fees 47.8 0.5 48.3 41.8 0.3 42.1 Servicing fees 18.3 - 18.3 18.6 - 18.6 Interest Income 3.1 20.0 23.1 4.3 9.8 14.1 Other fees 2.3 0.1 2.4 2.5 - 2.5 Operating income 71.5 20.6 92.1 67.2 10.1 77.3 Investment income 2.6 - 2.6 1.6 - 1.6 Total income 74.1 20.6 94.7 68.8 10.1 78.9 Fair value gains 2.0 - 2.0 2.8 - 2.8 Cost of funds (0.2) (4.2) (4.4) - (2.6) (2.6) Net income ("revenue") 75.9 16.4 92.3 71.6 7.5 79.1 Adjusted EBITDA 20.1 (5.1) 15.0 18.3 (7.3) 11.0 Profit/(loss) before tax (pre 12.7 (6.7) 6.0 9.2 (8.7) 0.5 exceptional items) Profit/(loss) before tax (after 12.7 (6.7) 6.0 6.9 (9.0) (2.1) exceptional items)

Revenue increased by 17% to GBP92.3m (H1 2024: GBP79.1m). The Group made a profit before tax of GBP6.0m (H1 2024: profit before tax pre-exceptionals GBP0.5m).

In H1 2024, GBP2.6m of exceptional items were incurred relating to the restructuring undertaken in the UK, mainly comprising redundancy costs. After exceptional items, the H1 2024 loss before tax was GBP2.1m.

Term Loans

Our Term Loans business continues to grow, with originations of GBP736m (H1 2024: GBP692m). Term Loans originations are funded through forward flow agreements with institutional investors (a "platform" model). The loans are owned by these institutional investors who take the credit risk and the LuM do not form part of Funding Circle's balance sheet. As at 30 June 2025, we have c.GBP1.6bn of forward funding in place from these institutional investors for future originations.

We continue to look at ways to provide access to finance for small businesses and in Q2 2025 we expanded our shorter-term loan proposition (loans with terms of 6-24 months). In the short term, whilst we test and iterate this product, we are funding it through our balance sheet in line with our capital allocation policy. It is funded through the same leveraged warehouse as FlexiPay. We expect to onboard an institutional investor to fund the product in the near future.

LuM still includes the legacy covid scheme loans that are amortising down but now only account for 17% of the overall LuM with commercial LuM growing and now accounting for 83% (FY 2024: 27% and H1 2024: 39% of LuM were covid scheme loans). The legacy covid scheme LuM reduced by GBP300m in the first half with growth in LuM from new originations of cGBP250m leading to a LuM at June of GBP2.7bn.

We have also continued to grow originations through our Marketplace network of third party finance providers, where we refer SMEs that require finance outside our product range or credit box, earning a referral fee. This allows us to support an even greater number of SMEs to access a wide range of financing options. Marketplace originations are c.10% of overall originations, consistent with the prior year.

The Term Loans business delivered revenue of GBP75.9m, growing 6% on H1 2024. This growth came principally from the growth in originations and the corresponding transaction fees, with a yield of c.6.5% (H1 2024: 6.1%). The yield improvement is a function of the product mix with legacy loans originated under the government's growth guarantee scheme (GGS) at lower yields.

Term Loans generated profit before tax of GBP12.7m, up from GBP9.2m, pre-exceptionals, in H1 2024. After exceptional items, the comparative H1 2024 profit before tax was GBP6.9m. This profit improvement demonstrates the strong operational leverage we are achieving from this more mature business.

FlexiPay and Cashback credit card (collectively "FlexiPay")

Our line of credit product, FlexiPay, has demonstrated significant growth to date and we continue to innovate in response to customer feedback.

When the product was initially launched, customers were able to draw and repay within a 3-month period. During 2024 we expanded repayment options to include 1, 3, 6, 9 and 12 months, with fees varying depending on payback period. As a result, the average fee for each drawdown grew to 7.0% (H1 2024: 5.0%), reflecting a longer average term of 4.7 months.

In H2 2024 we launched our Cashback credit card and we continue to experience good uptake from customers. When customers transact using cards, we earn an interchange fee of 1.75% alongside interest on any revolving balances. The product offers customers a 2% cashback in the first six months followed by 1% thereafter.

Overall FlexiPay and Cashback credit card transactions increased by 66% from H1 2024, reaching GBP375m (H1 2024: GBP226m), demonstrating strong customer engagement as we added new customers and released new features. Drawn lines of credit ("balances") grew to GBP169m at 30 June 2025 (31 December 2024: GBP119m), in line with transaction growth. FlexiPay transactions have now surpassed GBP1bn since launch.

FlexiPay and the Cashback credit card are funded by Funding Circle capital and a senior debt facility. The interest payable on this facility is shown in "cost of funds" and is based on SONIA plus a margin. A GBP230m facility was renewed in April 2025 with the ability to upsize further. We fund these products through our balance sheet as this is an efficient use of capital with the capital cycling quickly.

Revenue for FlexiPay was GBP16.4m in H1 2025, increasing from GBP7.5m in H1 2024 as a result of a rise in the number of transactions and fee growth.

Loss before tax pre-exceptionals was GBP6.7m (H1 2024: loss of GBP8.7m). Marketing costs and expected credit losses which are recognised upfront give rise to a "j-curve" to achieve profitability i.e. once a customer is onboarded and those costs are incurred, due to the repeat nature of these products, we expect to earn repeat revenues. Over 80% of the H1 2025 revenues came from customers onboarded pre-2025.

Profit and loss

30 June 2025 30 June 2024 30 June 2024 Exceptional Before exceptional items items GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Transaction fees 48.3 42.1 - 42.1 Servicing fees 18.3 18.6 - 18.6 Interest income 23.1 14.1 - 14.1 Other fees 2.4 2.5 - 2.5 Operating income 92.1 77.3 - 77.3 Investment income 2.6 1.6 - 1.6 Total income 94.7 78.9 - 78.9 Fair value gains 2.0 2.8 - 2.8 Cost of funds (4.4) (2.6) - (2.6) Net income ("revenue") 92.3 79.1 - 79.1 Expected credit loss charge (8.4) (3.8) - (3.8) People costs (32.7) (36.1) (2.3) (38.4) Marketing costs (27.6) (22.3) - (22.3) Depreciation, amortisation and impairment (6.1) (6.5) (0.3) (6.8) Other costs (11.5) (9.9) - (9.9) Operating expenses (77.9) (74.8) (2.6) (77.4) Profit before tax from continuing operations 6.0 0.5 (2.6) (2.1) Loss for the period from discontinued - (10.2) - (10.2) operations

Operating income includes transaction fees, servicing fees, interest income from loans held at amortised cost, interest on cash balances and other fees and was GBP92.1m (H1 2024: GBP77.3m).

-- Transaction fees, representing fees earned on originations, increased to GBP48.3m (H1 2024: GBP42.1m), driven by growth

in originations as the business continued to expand its Term Loans offering to more segments of the market, and

attract more applications from SMEs. Average transaction fee yields increased in the Term Loans business to 6.5%

(H1 2024: 6.1%) due to product mix. -- Servicing fees, representing income for servicing LuM, were GBP18.3m (H1 2024: GBP18.6m). The fees move in line with

the quantum of LuM, which decreased in the Term Loans business as growth in LuM from new lending was offset by

continued repayment on the legacy Covid-19 scheme loans. Servicing yields remain similar to H1 2024 levels at

c.1.3%. Servicing fees are not charged on FlexiPay lines of credit.

-- Interest income represents the fees earned on FlexiPay lines of credit and interest earned on cash and cash

equivalents:

i. FlexiPay interest income is the fee charged on transactions and spread over a number of months, in line with

borrower repayments. It has increased to GBP19.3m (H1 2024: GBP9.3m), driven by transaction levels and the average fees

on transactions which were 7.0% in the year (H1 2024: 5.0%). ii. Interest earned on cash and cash equivalents was GBP3.7m (H1 2024: GBP4.6m). This interest applies to the Group's

unrestricted cash as well as restricted cash drawn from the Citibank facility in anticipation of future FlexiPay

and Cashback credit card transactions.

-- Other fees arose principally from collection fees we recovered on defaulted loans or fees for the successful

facilitation of transactions on behalf of investors.

Investment income represents the investment income, less investment expense, on loans held on balance sheet at fair value. It increased to GBP2.6m (H1 2024: GBP1.6m), driven by the expansion of our shorter-term lending offering.

Revenue, defined as total income after fair value adjustments and cost of funds, was GBP92.3m (H1 2024: GBP79.1m) growth of 17%.

Expected credit losses

These principally relate to the IFRS 9 charge for FlexiPay where we account for actual and future expected credit losses from SMEs defaulting on their lines of credit. We would expect this charge to continue to increase as FlexiPay and Cashback credit card grow. Actual loss rates during the period remained consistent with the prior year.

Operating expenses

At an overall level, operating expenses increased by 4% compared with H1 2024. The primary drivers of cost growth were the variable expenses associated with marketing. Marketing costs increased by 24% to GBP27.6m.

Costs continue to be actively and tightly managed. Excluding the variable marketing costs, operating costs were down 4% compared to a 17% growth in revenue, following the 2024 cost restructuring programme which is delivering an annualised cash saving of GBP15m in 2025.

People costs (including contractors) represent the Group's largest ongoing operating cost and include salary-related costs plus share-based payments.

Total people costs reduced by 9% in the year with the savings achieved from the headcount restructuring more than offsetting inflation, new hires and the absorption of global costs previously allocated to the US business and the impact of the UK employer's national insurance increase. The number of employees at 31 December 2024 was 726, consistent with that at 30 June 2025.

The share-based payment charge for the year, included in people costs, was GBP2.6m (H1 2024: GBP4.2m). This charge is impacted by the awarding of share incentives as well as the movement in share price which impacts employers' national insurance costs. The large increase in the share price drove the higher charge seen in 2024.

30 June 30 June Change Continuing operations 2025 2024 % GBPm GBPm Salary costs 34.5 37.1 (7) Less capitalised development spend ("CDS") (4.4) (5.2) (15) Salary costs net of CDS 30.1 31.9 (6) Share-based payments 2.6 4.2 (38) Total people costs 32.7 36.1 (9) Average headcount (incl. contractors) 725 834 (13) Period-end headcount (incl. contractors) 727 814 (11)

Marketing costs comprise performance marketing (direct mail and online), brand spend and commission payments made to brokers. Marketing costs increased in the year to GBP27.6m (H1 2024: GBP22.3m) and remain at c.30% of revenue.

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment costs of GBP6.1m (H1 2024: GBP6.5m) largely represent the amortisation of the cost of the Group's capitalised technology development and the depreciation of right-of-use assets related to the Group's office lease.

Other costs, which consist of loan processing costs, data and technology, professional fees and staff and office-related costs, have grown as the Group continued to invest in growth in the FlexiPay business. The increase is driven by inflation, higher volumes and loan processing costs.

Balance sheet and investments

The Group's net equity was GBP198.7m at 30 June 2025 (31 December 2024: GBP216.5m). This reduction reflects the share buyback during the period.

The majority of the Group's balance sheet is represented by cash and invested capital as shown below. The invested capital is in certain SME loans, either directly or historically through investment vehicles, and in the FlexiPay lines of credit.

30 June 31 December Operating Investing 2025 2024 Term Loans FlexiPay Shorter term CBILS/RLS/GGS Other Total Total business lending co-investments GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm SME loans and lines of 2.3 141.9 46.0 16.2 1.1 207.5 118.8 credit Cash and cash equivalents Unrestricted 114.7 0.3 - - 115.0 150.5 Restricted - 24.8 4.6 4.2 - 33.6 37.1 Other assets/ - 9.7 (1.0) - - 8.7 6.3 (liabilities) Borrowings - (132.3) (38.5) - - (170.8) (101.9) Cash and net investments 117.0 44.4 11.1 20.4 1.1 194.0 210.8 Other assets 40.1 - - - - 40.1 45.3 Other liabilities (31.2) - - (4.2) - (35.4) (39.6) Equity 125.9 44.4 11.1 16.2 1.1 198.7 216.5

The table below provides a summation of Funding Circle's net invested capital in products and vehicles:

30 June 31 December Investment in product/vehicles 2025 2024 GBPm GBPm CBILS/RLS/GGS/commercial co-investments1 16 18 Shorter term lending1 11 - Other 2 2 Net invested 29 20 FlexiPay1 44 34 Total net invested capital 73 54

1. These vehicles through which the funding and lending is generated are set up to be bankruptcy remote.

CBILS/RLS/GGS/commercial co-investments - as part of our historic participation in the CBILS and RLS government-guaranteed loan schemes and our ongoing involvement in GGS, we were required to co-invest c.1% alongside institutional investors.

Shorter term lending - this relates to our shorter term lending offering which we expanded in H1 2025 as part of our Term Loans business with terms from 6 to 24 months. Whilst the product is tested and iterated, we are funding it using our balance sheet, through the same leveraged warehouse as FlexiPay, in line with our capital allocation framework. We expect to onboard an institutional investor to fund the product and purchase the loan portfolio. The loans are treated as held for sale and therefore accounted for at fair value.

Cash flow

At 30 June 2025, the Group's cash position was GBP148.6m (31 December 2024: GBP187.6m). Of this balance GBP115.0m (31 December 2024: GBP150.5m) is unrestricted in its use with GBP33.6m (31 December 2024: GBP37.1m) being restricted.

Restricted cash relates to cash held in the funding vehicle of FlexiPay and shorter term lending together with amounts owed to the British Business Bank ("BBB") for guarantee fees collected from institutional investors under the participation of the CBILS, RLS and GGS schemes. Total cash movements have principally been driven by:

i. trading performance; ii. ongoing investment in FlexiPay lines of credit and shorter term lending product with external bank debt; iii. monetisation of on-balance sheet SME loans as they have continued to pay down; iv. purchase of shares as part of the share buyback programme and the employee benefit trust; and v. timing of working capital movements associated with UK government loan guarantee payments received from investors

still to be paid to the BBB.

Free cash flow, excluding the one-off guarantee fee payment, has significantly improved year on year driven by the prior year disposal of the loss-making US business and the move to profitability of the UK Group.

Free cash flow, which is an alternative performance measure, represents the net cash flows from operating activities less the cost of purchasing intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and lease payments. It excludes the investment vehicle financing and funding cash flows together with FlexiPay lines of credit and Cashback credit card. The Directors view this as a key liquidity measure and it is the net amount of cash used or generated to operate and develop the Group's platform each year.

The table below shows how the Group's cash has been utilised:

30 June 30 June 2025 2024 GBPm GBPm Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 15.0 11.0 Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations - (8.7) Adjusted EBITDA 15.0 2.3 Fair value adjustments (2.0) (5.0) Purchase of tangible and intangible assets (4.7) (7.5) Payment of lease liabilities (0.9) (2.4) Working capital/other 8.0 0.7 Free cash flow (excl. restricted cash movement due to guarantee fee payment) 15.4 (11.9) Cash movement due to guarantee fee payment (0.8) (25.2) Free cash flow 14.6 (37.1) Net distributions from associates 0.3 0.5 Net movement in trusts and co-investments 2.7 9.1 Net movement in lines of credit (net of borrowings) (23.9) (7.4) Net movement in SME loans at amortised cost (net of borrowings) (0.7) 1.5 Net movement in loans at fair value through profit and loss (net of borrowings) (6.2) 12.2 Share buyback/purchase of own shares (25.9) (8.2) Effect of foreign exchange 0.1 0.1 Movement in the year (39.0) (29.3) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 187.6 221.4 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 148.6 192.1

Share buybacks

In May 2025, we announced our third share buyback programme, for up to GBP25m, which is currently ongoing. Since March 2024, Funding Circle has bought back 15% of its issued share capital.

Principal risks and uncertainties

The Group's principal risks and uncertainties were disclosed on pages 55 to 62 of the Funding Circle Holdings plc 2024 Annual Report and Accounts after review and approval by the Board. The Group considers that the overall principal risks and uncertainties, risk appetite, key risks and management of risks remain unchanged for the six months ended 30 June 2025.

The principal risks include:

- Strategic risk, including the economic environment and environmental, social and governance risk; - Funding and balance sheet risk; - Credit risk, including borrower acquisition and portfolio management risk; - Regulatory, reputation and conduct risk; - Operational risk, including client money risk, financial crime and process risk; and - Technology risk, including information security and data risk.

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

The Directors confirm that these condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with UK adopted International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting' and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules sourcebook of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit and loss as required by DTR 4.2.4 and that the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7 and DTR 4.2.8, namely:

. an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months and their impact on the condensed set of interim financial statements, and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year; and

. material related-party transactions in the first six months and any material changes in the related-party transactions described in the last Annual Report and Accounts.

The maintenance and integrity of the Funding Circle Holdings plc website is the responsibility of the directors; the work carried out by the auditors does not involve consideration of these matters and, accordingly, the auditors accept no responsibility for any changes that might have occurred to the interim financial statements since they were initially presented on the website.

The Directors of Funding Circle Holdings plc are listed in the Funding Circle Holdings plc Annual Report and Accounts for 31 December 2024 as updated with the board changes highlighted earlier in this document. A list of current directors is maintained on the Funding Circle Holdings plc website: www.corporate.fundingcircle.com.

By order of the Board

Lisa Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer

4 September 2025

Tony Nicol, Chief Financial Officer

4 September 2025

Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

for the six months to 30 June 2025 (unaudited)

30 June 30 June 30 June 2024 Exceptional items1 2025 2024 Before exceptional items GBPm GBPm Note GBPm GBPm Transaction fees 48.3 42.1 - 42.1 Servicing fees 18.3 18.6 - 18.6 Interest income2 23.1 14.1 - 14.1 Other fees 2.4 2.5 - 2.5 Operating income 92.1 77.3 - 77.3 Investment income 2.6 1.6 - 1.6 Total income 94.7 78.9 - 78.9 Fair value gains 2.0 2.8 - 2.8 Cost of funds (4.4) (2.6) - (2.6) Net income3 6 92.3 79.1 - 79.1 Expected credit loss charge 3, 11, 12, (8.4) (3.8) - (3.8) 15 People costs 5, 7 (32.7) (36.1) (2.3) (38.4) Marketing costs 7 (27.6) (22.3) - (22.3) Depreciation, amortisation and impairment 5, 6, 7 (6.1) (6.5) (0.3) (6.8) Other costs 7 (11.5) (9.9) - (9.9) Operating expenses 7 (77.9) (74.8) (2.6) (77.4) Profit/(loss) before taxation 6.0 0.5 (2.6) (2.1) Income tax (charge)/credit 8 (0.2) (0.2) - (0.2) Profit/(loss) for the period from continuing operations 5.8 0.3 (2.6) (2.3) Loss for the period from discontinued operations 4 - (10.2) - (10.2) Profit/(loss) for the period 5.8 (9.9) (2.6) (12.5) Other comprehensive expense Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss: Exchange differences on translation of foreign - (0.1) - (0.1) operations - continuing operations Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations - discontinued operations - (0.2) - (0.2) 4 Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period 5.8 (10.2) (2.6) (12.8) Total comprehensive income/(expense) attributable to: Owners of the Parent Income/(expense) from continuing operations 5.8 0.2 (2.6) (2.4) Expense from discontinued operations 4 - (10.4) - (10.4) Total comprehensive income/(expense) attributable to 5.8 (10.2) (2.6) (12.8) the owners of the parent Earnings per share Basic earnings/(loss) per share from continuing 9 1.9p 0.1p (0.7)p operations Diluted earnings/(loss) per share from continuing 9 1.7p 0.1p (0.7)p operations Basic and diluted loss per share from discontinued 4, 9 - (2.9)p (2.9)p operations

1. Exceptional items are detailed in note 5.

2. Interest income recognised on assets held at amortised cost under the effective interest rate method and GBP3.3 million (2024: GBP3.7 million) on money market funds held at fair value through profit and loss.

3. Net income is also referred to as "revenue".

The notes form part of these financial statements.

Condensed consolidated balance sheet

as at 30 June 2025 (unaudited)

30 June 31 December Note 2025 2024 GBPm GBPm Non-current assets Intangible assets 20.7 21.2 Property, plant and equipment 8.6 9.6 Investment in associates 0.3 0.6 Investment in trusts and co-investments 12 16.2 17.8 SME loans held at amortised cost 12 1.6 1.4 47.4 50.6 Current assets SME loans held at amortised cost 12 0.7 0.7 SME loans held at fair value through profit and loss 12 46.8 1.2 Lines of credit 3, 12 141.9 97.1 Trade and other receivables 12 20.5 20.8 Cash and cash equivalents 13 148.6 187.6 358.5 307.4 Total assets 405.9 358.0 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 12 27.2 27.8 Bank borrowings 10, 13 170.8 101.9 Short-term provisions and other liabilities 11 1.6 3.6 Lease liabilities 13 1.8 1.8 201.4 135.1 Non-current liabilities Long-term provisions and other liabilities 11 0.6 0.6 Lease liabilities 13 5.2 5.8 Total liabilities 207.2 141.5 Equity Share capital 0.3 0.3 Share premium account 0.4 0.1 Foreign exchange reserve 5.3 5.3 Share options reserve 20.0 20.6 Retained earnings 172.7 190.2 Total equity 198.7 216.5 Total equity and liabilities 405.9 358.0

The financial statements were approved by the Board and authorised for issue on 4 September 2025. They were signed on behalf of the Board by:

Tony Nicol

Director

Company registration number 07123934

The notes form part of these financial statements.

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

for the six months to 30 June 2025 (unaudited)

Share Share Foreign Share Retained earnings/ Total capital premium exchange options (accumulated losses) equity account reserve reserve GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Balance as at 0.3 0.1 5.3 20.6 190.2 216.5 1 January 2025 Profit/(loss) for the period - - - - 5.8 5.8 Other comprehensive income Exchange differences on translation of foreign - - - - - - operations Total comprehensive income - - - - 5.8 5.8 Transactions with owners Issue of share capital/ - 0.3 - - - 0.3 exercise of share options Purchase of own shares held - - - - (6.9) (6.9) in employee benefit trust Buyback and cancellation of - - - - (19.0) (19.0) own shares Transfer of share option - - - (2.6) 2.6 - costs Employee share schemes - - - - 2.0 - 2.0 value of employee services Balance at 0.3 0.4 5.3 20.0 172.7 198.7 30 June 2025 Balance as at 0.4 293.1 14.2 24.0 (84.9) 246.8 1 January 2024 Loss for the period - - - - (12.5) (12.5) Other comprehensive expense Exchange differences on translation of foreign - - (0.3) - - (0.3) operations Total comprehensive expense - - (0.3) - (12.5) (12.8) Transactions with owners Issue of share capital/ - 0.2 - - - 0.2 exercise of share options Purchase of own shares held - - - - - - in employee benefit trust Buyback and cancellation of - - - - (8.2) (8.2) own shares Transfer of share option - - - (3.3) 3.3 - costs Employee share schemes - - - - 3.0 - 3.0 value of employee services Unaudited balance as at 0.4 293.3 13.9 23.7 (102.3) 229.0 30 June 2024

The notes form part of these financial statements.

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

for the six months to 30 June 2025 (unaudited)

6 months to 30 June 6 months to 30 June Note 2025 2024 GBPm GBPm Net cash outflow from operating activities 13 (34.4) (52.4) Investing activities Purchase of intangible assets (4.4) (5.3) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (0.3) (2.2) Originations of SME loans held at amortised cost 12 (1.2) (0.2) Cash receipts from SME loans held at amortised cost 12 0.5 2.2 Originations from SME loans held at fair value through profit 12 (50.0) - and loss Cash receipts from SME loans held at fair value through profit 12 2.8 12.2 and loss Proceeds from sale of SME loans held at fair value through 12 2.5 - profit and loss Investment in trusts and co-investments 12 (0.4) (1.5) Cash receipts from investments in trusts and co-investments 12 3.1 10.6 Redemption in associates 0.3 0.5 Net cash (outflow)/inflow from investing activities (47.1) 16.3 Financing activities

