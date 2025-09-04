The support for SMPTE ST 2110-22 enables real-time analysis of compressed and uncompressed video workflows

intoPIX and Leader Electronics announce the integration of intoPIX's JPEG XS technology into Leader's ZEN-W Series of waveform monitors and rasterizers, bringing advanced monitoring capabilities for SMPTE ST 2110-22 compressed IP streams to broadcast professionals.

Hybrid Monitoring for SDI and IP Workflows

The Leader LV5600W is a True Hybrid waveform monitor for SDI and IP workflows, ideal for live production and broadcast control rooms.

The Leader LV7600W offers the same analysis features in a 1RU rasterizer format, optimized for centralized monitoring setups with remote control via WebRTC.

JPEG XS: Native Monitoring of Compressed IP Streams

With the addition of the SER33 software option, both solutions now offer native monitoring of JPEG XS streams, enabling users to decode and analyse compressed HD and 4K signals in real time, while simultaneously comparing them with uncompressed ST 2110-20 and SDI streams.

The integration of JPEG XS also enables packet sequence error detection, detailed JPEG XS packet header analysis, and generation of JPEG XS test signals. These tools greatly simplify the validation, troubleshooting, and deployment phases of new IP broadcast workflows.

Collaboration for Broadcast Innovation

"The adoption of JPEG XS across the broadcast industry is enabling more flexible and efficient IP workflows. Thanks to this collaboration with intoPIX, we are giving our customers the ability to monitor JPEG XS streams with the same precision as uncompressed signals," said Koichi Fukagawa, Global Marketing Manager at Leader Electronics Corporation.

"We are proud to work with Leader to bring JPEG XS capabilities directly into essential broadcast monitoring tools. This ensures precise, real-time evaluation of compressed streams, which is critical for remote production and live events," added Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Marketing and Sales Director at intoPIX.

Live Demonstration at IBC 2025

At IBC2025, visitors can discover these new JPEG XS monitoring capabilities live on the intoPIX booth (Hall 8, Booth F85), with real-time stream analysis, quality comparisons, and error detection demos.

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses cutting-edge image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP cores and efficient software designed to handle more pixels, preserve video quality with zero latency, reduce costs and power consumption, and simplify storage and connectivity. Passionate about enhancing the image experience, we empower new imaging workflows and devices by enabling HD/4K/8K video at lower costs, replacing uncompressed video while ensuring the highest quality with the lowest latency.

www.intopix.com

About Leader Electronics

Leader is a globally recognized authority in waveform monitoring and test measurement solutions for broadcast and media production. With a reputation for precision and reliability, Leader's solutions support the evolving demands of IP-based production workflows.

www.leaderphabrix.com

